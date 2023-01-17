Best of Tedy Bruschi on 'MNF' with Peyton Eli Super Wild Card Weekend
Former New England Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi joins Peyton and Eli Manning during the Cowboys-Buccaneers NFC Wild Card Game.
Tyler Huntley is 2-2 in the four starts for the Ravens that he's made in Lamar Jackson's absence.
Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys overcame four missed extra-point attempts by Brett Maher in a 31-14 playoff victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Justin Herbert wasted no time in refocusing on next season after the Chargers' Wild Card loss to the Jaguars.
Reactions to Sam Hubbard's record-breaking touchdown.
At the Grizzlies annual sports legacy symposium, Eddie George used the support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin to show how unity can be achieved
The 49ers and Cowboys will meet for the ninth time in the playoffs next Sunday after Dallas crushed the Tom Brady-led Buccaneers in the NFC Wild-Card Round on Monday night.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were knocked out of the playoffs Monday night by a blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could be on his way out of town this offseason. Which NFL city would be fastest to open its arms to him? Lets take a look.
The Bengals authored a 14-point swing by punching the ball away from Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley and returning it 98 yards for a touchdown. Along the way, linebacker Markus Bailey got away with shoving Ravens tight end Mark Andrews in the back. Andrews, trying his damnedest to duplicate the exploits of DK Metcalf chasing down [more]
Pete Carroll didn't mince words when asked about the difference between the 49ers and Seahawks.
If Tom Brady decides to return for his age-46 season, he should receive plenty of interest in free agency. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport names three teams that are expected to pursue the legendary quarterback this offseason.
Football is a humbling sport. 49ers tight end George Kittle told NBC Sports' Peter King how Brock Purdy's college struggles helped the rookie quarterback develop.
Some may have gotten a chuckle out of the notion that former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury plans to live it up in Thailand or wherever on Michael Bidwill’s money, while also ignoring opportunities to go to work for another team as an offensive coordinator. Bidwill may be laughing for a different reason. The buyout that [more]
One bettor with deep pockets expects a low-scoring game on Monday night.
Joey Bosa was not happy with the officials.
Brett Maher had a bad night against the Buccaneers.
Tom Brady got away with what should have been an obvious penalty in the Bucs' blowout loss.
Joe Burrow has become a fashion icon. Here are his most iconic outfits from the Cincinnati Bengals' 2022 season.
Sean McDermott and the Bills were puzzled why officials think it was worth a replay review.
Brock Purdy's historic performance in the NFC Wild Card Game was reflected by the latest PFF grades.