What are the best teasers for week 11 in football
JJ and James take a look at the best teasers for week 11 in football. Dallas is a strong pick according to them.
The unpopular Trai Turner for Russell Okung trade last year didn't work out well for anybody.
Zach Wilson is viewed by many as an ideal fit in some NFL offenses, including what we expect from the New York Jets. But is he really?
It's pretty simple.
IMAX CEO expects pent up demand for U.S. consumers amid strong box office performances across Asia, he told Yahoo Finance.
March 4 had become a highly anticipated date for followers of the QAnon conspiracy theory, who believed it was the day Trump would return to power.
Our countdown of the top 100 prospects for the 2021 NFL draft, featuring Nos. 85-81.
Should the Los Angeles Chargers go all in for offensive tackle Trent Williams this offseason?
Scammers are out to steal Social Security numbers and your money. Some claim you need to transfer money out of a bank account to them to fix problems.
Doubting Nunes at this point is as foolhardy as doubting Tom Brady in the Super Bowl or Stephen Curry at the free-throw line.
Two of UFC's longest-tenured heavyweights are on the way out.
While 2020 was by no means perfect for bantamweight Casey Kenney, it was nonetheless a very fruitful year for him. Most importantly for Kenney, he was able to stay busy in 2020, picking up three wins in four fights, making for an impressive 5-1 start to his UFC career. “2020 wasn’t everybody’s year, but it was one of my better years,” Kenny told MMAWeekly.com. “It got me in a position where I want to be in the fight game. “I got some money in my pocket and gained some new fans; things I wanted to get done in this sport I did in 2020.” While some might look at a loss as a bad thing, Kenney views it as an opportunity to show his skill set. “I had my first loss in the UFC to start off in 2020, and everybody wants to see how you respond off a loss and I responded really well,” said Kenney. “The whole Fight Island thing was pretty cool too, fighting close back to back, and I got my first finish versus (Louis) Smolka as well. I went through a lot in 2020 and it was all good stuff.” This Saturday in Las Vegas, Kenney (16-2-1) will look to take another step forward in his career when he faces Dominick Cruz (22-3) in a UFC 259 preliminary 135-pound bout. TRENDING > Khamzat Chimaev says he’s done; Chechen leader and Dana White say he’s not retiring “To be a champion you have to beat former champions, and Dominick Cruz is a great place to start,” Kenney said. “He’s a legend in this sport, but I think this is my time, and hopefully we’ll see it very soon. “I’m fully prepared and time will tell out there, but Dominick Cruz is a huge test and I don’t want to look past him.” With how deep the 135-pound weight class is in the UFC, Kenney knows he’s going to have to do something to stand out amongst the pack to get to the top of the ladder. With that being said, he’s looking to make Saturday’s bout a springboard for his case to move closer to title contention. “This (fight) is what I’m focused on right now, but I do plan on getting in a couple more fights this year afterwards,” said Kenney.” “Bantamweight is one of the hottest divisions right now, so I’m going to need to put together a handful of wins to get that title shot. Dominick Cruz is a huge step in that direction, and I think that will help me get the fights I need to get that title shot, maybe later this year.” Patricio Pitbull issues million dollar challenge to Dana White to beat Conor McGregor (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
The Pacers guard posted one of the most unique stat lines in NBA history on Wednesday.
The fan reaction to Harden's Houston return was less positive than the official team welcome.
Murray, a three-time Grand Slam winner who claimed his first tour-level victory since August in the first round against Robin Haase, held his own against Rublev in a tight first set that lasted 62 minutes before the Russian raced away with the second. "I want to be playing at this level because I learn a lot from a match like this," Murray said. Murray's long-time rival Roger Federer is set to make his return to the court in Doha next week after two knee operations in the past 12 months and the Briton has backed the 20-time Grand Slam winner to hit top gear.
The eighth-seeded Belarusian was scheduled to face Garbine Muguruza, who received a walkover into Saturday's final. "Unfortunately, the pain in my back I experienced during yesterday's match has not gone away enough in order for me to be able to compete," Azarenka said in a statement. "I'm very appreciative of being awarded a wild card to compete this week and I'm looking forward to being back in Doha again next year."
The autographed 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket, one of only 100 such cards in the world, was purchased by James Park, a long-time Brady fan. Brady, widely considered the greatest quarterback of all time, won six Super Bowls in 20 seasons with New England Patriots.
A vicious, intentional knee to the head of a downed Aljamain Sterling cost Petr Yan his bantamweight title on Saturday at Apex on the main card of UFC 259.
Receiving $100 million appears to have done very little to change Trevor Bauer.
Watch Amanda Lemos' striking clinic end with a stiff jab and follow-up shots.
The MVP odds shifted after Joel Embiid put up 40 points and 19 rebounds in a come-from-behind victory over the Utah Jazz.