Best Teams Ever bracket: NCAA women's basketball edition, Round 1

Welcome to the Best Team Ever bracket series, where the greatest of all time have their most dominant seasons stacked up against each other until we ultimately crown a champion in each sport. The tournament will be decided by fan vote, so be sure to submit yours below! The first round of polling closes at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 31.

2016 Connecticut vs. 2020 Oregon

No. 1: Connecticut (38-0)

PPG: 88.1 | Opp PPG: 48.3 | Margin: 39.7

The 2016 Huskies team is the last to win an NCAA title, capping four consecutive championships in a row for head coach Geno Auriemma. Four-time champ Breanna Stewart, the first unanimous AP Player of the Year pick, beat her hometown squad Syracuse in the title game. The Huskies had the second-highest margin of victory in NCAA history.

No. 16: Oregon (31-2)

PPG: 86.0 | Opp PPG: 57.9 | Margin: 28.1

Oregon’s chance at a national title was stopped by the coronavirus pandemic and NCAA’s decision to cancel the postseason tournaments. Lifted by Sabrina Ionescu, the only 2K-1K-1K player in Division I history, the Ducks were mounting an incredible season with Ruthy Hebard and Satou Sabally.

2010 Connecticut vs. 1995 Connecticut

No. 8: Connecticut ’10 (39-0)

PPG: 81.1 | Opp PPG: 46.2 | Margin: 34.9

The 2010 squad finished a second consecutive undefeated season, beating 11 ranked opponents by an average margin of 24.0 points. Their 46.2 points allowed per game is an all-time low.

Maya Moore and Tina Charles got the team past Baylor, which had Brittney Griner, and Stanford in the Final Four and title game.

No. 9: Connecticut ’95 (35-0)

PPG: 98.5 | Opp PPG: 56.3 | Margin: 33.2

The 1995 group was the first Huskies squad to go undefeated. The national title game victory over Tennessee — a rematch of their first-ever rivalry game that January — was the start of a changing of the guard. Rebecca Lobo was named the Naismith Player of the Year, among other accolades, and was inducted to the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010.

1998 Tennessee vs. 1988 Louisiana Tech

No. 5: Tennessee (39-0)

PPG: 88.8 | Opp PPG: 58.7 | Margin: 30.1

The 1998 team’s margin of victory is one of the best in NCAA history and it nabbed the Lady Vols their third title while playing one of the toughest schedules. Tamika Catchings, a Miss Basketball winner in two states, and All-American Chamique Holdsclaw led the team past No. 2 Louisiana Tech early on as well as fellow talents UConn and Old Dominion.

No. 12: Louisiana Tech (32-2)

PPG: 83.6 | Opp PPG: 55.7 | Margin: 27.9

The Lady Techsters’ final title came in 1988 with Wade Trophy winner and future Naismith Hall of Fame inductee Teresa Weatherspoon. The Louisiana Tech teams were known for beating opponents on the glass; this group did it by a 15.6 rebound margin.

2014 Connecticut vs. 2007 Tennessee

No. 4: Connecticut (40-0)

PPG: 82.1 | Opp PPG: 47.8 | Margin: 34.3

It was the second of four consecutive national championships for Breanna Stewart and the Huskies, who started their record 11-game winning streak. It was the only championship game between undefeated squads; UConn beat Notre Dame, 79-58.

No. 13: Tennessee (34-3)

Candace Parker led the Lady Vols to their seventh overall title and the first of two consecutively. The win snapped a skid of five Final Four appearances since 1998 without a trophy.

1982 Louisiana Tech vs. 2003 Connecticut

No. 2: Louisiana Tech (35-1)

PPG: 87.3 | Opp PPG: 54.3 | Margin: 33.0

The first collegiate women’s basketball champion scored at least 100 points in 11 games, rattling off a record six consecutive 100-plus performances. The Lady Techsters have one of the largest margins of victory, behind the Huskies squads of the 2000s, and hold the longest all-time winning streak (54) behind the new powerhouse.

“We were Connecticut before Connecticut,” associate head coach Leon Barmore said in 2017.

No. 15: Connecticut (37-1)

PPG: 74.8 | Opp PPG: 54.1 | Margin: 20.7

The 2003 team won the second of three consecutive titles behind Taurasi, a junior who carried a team that should have been in rebuild. She scored 28 points in the final to defeat Tennessee for the team’s fourth championship. They were the first to win the title without a senior on the roster.

1990 Stanford vs. 2015 Connecticut

No. 7: Stanford (32-1)

PPG: 92.8 | 66.2 PPG | Margin: 26.6

Head coach Tara VanDerveer and guard Jennifer Azzi led the Cardinal to their first of two national titles (1992). The team is seventh all-time in average points per game, accumulating 3,063, and had two NCAA tournament wins scoring at least 100 points.

No. 10: Connecticut (38-1)

PPG: 89.3 | Opp PPG: 48.6 | Margin: 40.6

It was the third of four consecutive titles for the Huskies, who set the record for most points in a season with 3,481. They had the highest average scoring margin in NCAA women’s Division I history. Stewart, Moriah Jefferson and Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis suffered only one loss to Stanford in the season’s second game.

2012 Baylor vs. 1986 Texas

No. 6: Baylor (40-0)

PPG: 78.4 | Opp PPG: 52.1 | Margin: 26.3

Brittney Griner averaged 23.2 points per game during the title run and the Bears defeated Notre Dame and Stanford in the Final Four by an average of 15.5 points. They were the first NCAA DI team to win 40 games.

No. 11: Texas (34-0)

PPG: 83.9 | Opp PPG: 57.2 | Margin: 26.6

The Longhorns were the first team to finish an undefeated season and beat two-time champion USC in the title game. Their 26 consecutive road win streak started that season ranks seventh, and first of the pre-UConn era, and their 54.9 percent shooting clip ranks second all-time.

2002 Connecticut vs. 1985 Old Dominion

No. 3: Connecticut (39-0)

PPG: 87.0 | Opp PPG: 51.6 | Margin: 35.4

The 2002 Huskies team was voted the best of any in a 2017 Hartford Courant poll. The smallest margin of victory was nine points for the group that included seniors Sue Bird and Swin Cash and sophomore Diana Taurasi. Bird and Taurasi are still chasing gold medals for the USA.

No. 14: Old Dominion (31-3)

PPG: 77.6 | Opp PPG: 62.2 | Margin: 15.4

Teresa Edwards and Katrina McClain led Old Dominion to the 1985 championship under head coach Marianne Stanley. The Lady Monarchs were a powerhouse in the 1970s and ’80s and won two AIAW titles with Nancy Lieberman and Anne Donovan before the NCAA instituted a championship game for the women.

