Note: Since college football goes back to the 1800s, we had to put a limit on the number of teams we could consider for this exercise. Therefore, only teams that played from 1970-2019 were eligible.

It all comes down to this.

We’ve reached the final round in our “Best Teams Ever” bracket, and one of the tournament favorites has been eliminated.

We got plenty of grief from Miami fans for having their beloved 2001 Hurricanes as the No. 2 overall seed, but they ended up being upset by college football’s most recent champion: the 2019 LSU Tigers.

Can Ed Orgeron, Joe Burrow and the rest of the boys from Baton Rouge pull off another upset and take home the crown by knocking off top seed 1995 Nebraska?

Your votes will decide.

Best Teams Ever bracket: College football edition, championship round. (Yahoo Sports illustration)

1995 Nebraska vs. 2019 LSU

No. 1: 1995 Nebraska

The No. 1 seed in our bracket continues to cruise. The 1995 Huskers moved into the championship round by defeating the No. 4 seed, 2004 USC, in the Final Four. Nebraska received 64 percent of the votes.

The ‘95 Huskers were the second of Tom Osborne’s three national championship teams and were easily the most dominant. En route to a perfect 12-0 record, the Huskers averaged 49 points per game offensively, won their games by an average margin of more than 30 points and trailed just once all season. The season culminated with a 62-24 rout over No. 2 Florida in the Fiesta Bowl.

No. 3: 2019 LSU

The other Final Four matchup was a closer contest. LSU, the No. 3 seed, met mighty Miami, a team with 17 future first-round picks and 38 NFL draftees in all. More than 14,000 votes were cast, and LSU emerged with 55 percent of the votes.

The 2019 season marked the fourth national title for LSU. The Tigers exploded offensively behind Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow, who threw for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns. The Tigers beat seven top-10 teams on the way to a 15-0 record, a season that concluded with commanding 42-25 victory over defending champion Clemson in the College Football Playoff title game.





