The best teams at Euro 2024: Matchday 1 - ranked

We're now one matchday into Euro 2024, and it's fair to say that it more than lived up to expectations.

We've seen wonderful individual performances (Jamal Musiala vs Scotland), surprising wins (Romania thumping Ukraine 3-0) and plenty of beautiful kits being given their tournament debuts (France's pinstripe away kit).

And after all that fun, here's our pick for the best teams of Euro 2024 so far.

Switzerland quickly rubbished all football hipster shouts of 'Hungary are the dark horse for Euro 2024' by thumping them 3-1 in Cologne this past week.



For that, we thank them.

Cometh the hour, cometh the big man.



The Netherlands largely struggled in their opening game against a spirited Poland side, but Wout Weghorst's appearance off the bench turned the game in his side's favour, thumping home late to secure a 2-1 win.



With France up next, that win may be crucial to the Dutch side's hopes of qualifying for the knockout round.

6. Romania

Hands up, who thought Romania would be this good?



Put your hands down, no one did.



Edward Iordanescu's side were genuinely fantastic in their 3-0 win over Ukraine, scoring three wonderful goals and playing some wonderful football too.



They're ones to watch... surprisingly.

It was only a 2-1 win over Albania in the end, but there were plenty of positives that Italy can take from the game at the Signal Iduna Park.



One was how solid their new-look centre-back pairing looked, another was Nicolo Barella's performance in the middle of the park, and another was the brilliance of Federico Chiesa out wide.



They look good.

A win's a win, but it's hard to say that England were particularly impressive against Serbia.



The midfield conundrum will remain a concern for Gareth Southgate, but he will at least take solace in the solidity their defence showed and the brilliance of Jude Bellingham.

3. France

The joint-favourites for Euro 2024, like England, ground out a 1-0 win during matchday one against a well-drilled Austria team who have lost just twice in 12 months prior to Monday night.



They may need to step up in the coming days however, but might have to do it without Kylian Mbappe after Real Madrid's newest superstar broke his nose.

A 3-0 win over the third best football team in the world (according to performances at the 2022 World Cup)?



That is pretty damn impressive stuff from Spain.



La Roja were good value for their 3-0 win too, with Lamine Yamal putting in a stunning performance out wide.

The host certainly didn't wilt under the pressure of opening the tournament on Friday night.



Thanks to the brilliance of prodigal duo Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala, Germany put Scotland to the sword - winning 5-1 at the Allianz Arena.



They may be the new favourites to win the whole tournament after matchday one.