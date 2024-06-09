‘Best team in the world’… Barcelona icon sends praise towards Real Madrid

It is not common to see FC Barcelona and Real Madrid players see eye to eye on anything. Both Spanish giants tend to have their own perspectives on things and how they should happen. However, every now and then, there are things upon which both Real Madrid and Barcelona tend to agree.

Yet, sometimes the names are so significant that it can be hard to imagine such words coming from them. It is perhaps even more special to see a legend from either Real Madrid or Barcelona compliment the other team, much less give them a status that places them at the top of the footballing hierarchy.

Such has been the case when it comes to the words of FC Barcelona legend and Argentine hero Lionel Messi. According to Mundo Deportivo, which highlighted certain excerpts from Messi’s recent interview, the 36-year-old claimed that a certain club from the city of Madrid is currently the best team there is:

“… the best team is Real Madrid. They are the latest Champions League winners.”

While this is high praise, it is perhaps even more special considering it is coming from one of the greatest legends and players that FC Barcelona has ever produced. However, the Argentine star did mention that there is perhaps an equal to Real Madrid in terms of playing quality:

“If we’re talking about results, it’s Madrid. If we’re talking about play, it’s Manchester City under (Pep) Guardiola.”

Pep Guardiola and Lionel Messi, rather unsurprisingly, do share history and a lot of mutual respect. They spent some years of great success at Barcelona and were an especially effective duo on the field for all their opponents.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, has a lot of rather bitter memories with La Pulga. Still, it is hardly deniable that the era of dominance shared between Messi and Real Madrid icon Cristiano Ronaldo will hardly ever be forgotten within the history books of the sport.