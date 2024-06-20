‘Best team in the world’ – Another Real Madrid star speaks out on Kylian Mbappé arrival

Another headline member of the first-team ranks at La Liga giants Real Madrid has this week spoken publicly regarding the club’s signing of Kylian Mbappé.

The news which all associated with Real Madrid had for so long been awaiting was of course finally forthcoming earlier this month.

This came in the form of confirmation that the club’s pursuit of the aforementioned Mbappé, several years on from being kicked into gear, had finally paid off.

After allowing his terms with Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain to expire, the 25-year-old put pen to paper on a contract in Spain’s capital through the summer of 2029.

Mbappé will add ever further to what is beginning to look like a frankly frightening squad of players under the watch of Carlo Ancelotti, fresh off sealing glory in the Champions League once more.

And one member of Real’s ranks who is now in no two minds that he is a member of the ‘best team in the world’ comes in the form of Federico Valverde.

Speaking as part of a Q&A with The Residency this week, midfielder Valverde was asked:

“Fede how do you see the new Madrid with Kylian Mbappé?”

And the Uruguayan international went on to reply:

“I think it’s going to be crazy! We have the best team in the world!”

Conor Laird | GSFN