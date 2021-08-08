Best of Team USA in incredible images from Tokyo Games

Stellar performances

(Photo by MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Team USA came home with a trove of medals—gold, silver and bronze. What we learned from these Olympics is it doesn't matter the color of your award, each one is absolutely priceless. A the 2020 Tokyo Olympics comes to a close, let's take look at some of the most inspirational and emotional moments for Team USA.

Javianne Oliver competes in the women's 4x100m relay final

Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports

Bronze medalist Allyson Felix (USA) reacts after the women's 400m final

Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports

Allyson Felix celebrates winning the bronze medal with Quanera Hayes

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Chelimo falls across the finish line to win the bronze medal in the men's 5000m fina

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Bronze medalist Paul Chelimo falls at the finish line in the men's 5000m final

James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Gable Dan Steveson scores points against Geno Petriashvili (GEO)

Mandi Wright-USA TODAY Sports

Gable Dan Steveson does a backflip

Mandi Wright-USA TODAY Sports

USA reacts after beating Serbia in the semifinals

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Garrett Scantling congratulates Ashley Moloney (AUS) on winning the bronze medal in the men's decathlon

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kate Nageotte celebrates winning the gold medal in the women's pole vault fina

Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports

David Morris Taylor III celebrates after defeating Hassan Yazdanicharati (IRI)

Mandi Wright-USA TODAY Sports

April Ross, right, and teammate Alix Klineman, celebrate a plaa

(AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Megan Rapinoe (15) celebrates with Team United States midfielder Lindsey Horan (9) after scoring a goal against Australia

Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports

Nevin Harrison reacts after winning the gold medal in the women's canoe single 200m final

(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Simone Biles on the balance beam

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Finke after winning the gold medal in the men's 1500-meter freestyle final

Robert Finke, of United States, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's 1500-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Caeleb Dressel (USA) during the men's 100m freestyle final

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Dressel celebrates after winning the men's 100m freestyle final

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Katie Ledecky (USA) in the women's 200m freestyle final

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Bowen Becker (USA), Blake Pieroni (USA) and Caeleb Dressel (USA) celebrate after winning the men's 4x100m freestyle relay final

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Simone Biles (USA) celebrates winning the bronze medal on the balance beam

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Suni Lee (USA) waves to US Team in the stands in the women's gymnastics individual all-around final

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Simone Biles (USA) reacts after pulling out of the women's team final

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Suni Lee (USA) competes on the floor in the women's team final

Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Lee poses with her gold medal after winning the women's gymnastics individual all-around final

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Lee on the balance beam

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Jade Carey (USA) competes on the floor in the women's gymnastics individual all-around final

Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Xander Schauffele holds his gold medal in the men's golf event

(AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Left fielder Janette Reed (left) hugs shortstop Delaney Spaulding (right) after their loss to Japan in the gold medal game

Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

United States' Cat Osterman pitches during the softball game against Italy

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Zion Wright (USA) in the men's skateboarding park prelims

Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Brittney Griner (15) pulls down a rebound against Team Serbia during the first half of a Women's Basketball Semifinals game

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Joe Kovacs (USA) competes in the men's shot put final

Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports

Raven Saunders (USA) before the women's shot put final

James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Saunders celebrates after her second place finish in the final

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Kate Nageotte (USA) wins the gold medal in the women's pole vault final

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Team United States guard Diana Taurasi passes the ball

Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

Allyson Felix runs her relay leg with a purpose

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Allyson Felix (USA) hands to Dalilah Muhammad (USA) in the women's 4x400

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Allyson Felix beams after her record 11th medal

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jessica Springsteen and Team USA take silver in the Team Equestrian

(Photo by BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images)

Kevin Durant was the man for Team USA in Tokyo

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Gregg Popovich urges Team USA to win the gold

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Kevin Durant is all fired up after his third Olympic gold

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

