Best of Team USA in incredible images from Tokyo Games
Stellar performances
(Photo by MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images)
Team USA came home with a trove of medals—gold, silver and bronze. What we learned from these Olympics is it doesn't matter the color of your award, each one is absolutely priceless. A the 2020 Tokyo Olympics comes to a close, let's take look at some of the most inspirational and emotional moments for Team USA.
Javianne Oliver competes in the women's 4x100m relay final
Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports
Bronze medalist Allyson Felix (USA) reacts after the women's 400m final
Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports
Allyson Felix celebrates winning the bronze medal with Quanera Hayes
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Paul Chelimo falls across the finish line to win the bronze medal in the men's 5000m fina
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Bronze medalist Paul Chelimo falls at the finish line in the men's 5000m final
James Lang-USA TODAY Sports
Gable Dan Steveson scores points against Geno Petriashvili (GEO)
Mandi Wright-USA TODAY Sports
Gable Dan Steveson does a backflip
Mandi Wright-USA TODAY Sports
USA reacts after beating Serbia in the semifinals
Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Garrett Scantling congratulates Ashley Moloney (AUS) on winning the bronze medal in the men's decathlon
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Kate Nageotte celebrates winning the gold medal in the women's pole vault fina
Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports
David Morris Taylor III celebrates after defeating Hassan Yazdanicharati (IRI)
Mandi Wright-USA TODAY Sports
April Ross, right, and teammate Alix Klineman, celebrate a plaa
(AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Megan Rapinoe (15) celebrates with Team United States midfielder Lindsey Horan (9) after scoring a goal against Australia
Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports
Nevin Harrison reacts after winning the gold medal in the women's canoe single 200m final
(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Simone Biles on the balance beam
Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Robert Finke after winning the gold medal in the men's 1500-meter freestyle final
Robert Finke, of United States, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's 1500-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Caeleb Dressel (USA) during the men's 100m freestyle final
Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
Dressel celebrates after winning the men's 100m freestyle final
Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
Katie Ledecky (USA) in the women's 200m freestyle final
Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
Bowen Becker (USA), Blake Pieroni (USA) and Caeleb Dressel (USA) celebrate after winning the men's 4x100m freestyle relay final
Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
Simone Biles (USA) celebrates winning the bronze medal on the balance beam
Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Suni Lee (USA) waves to US Team in the stands in the women's gymnastics individual all-around final
Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Simone Biles (USA) reacts after pulling out of the women's team final
Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Suni Lee (USA) competes on the floor in the women's team final
Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
Lee poses with her gold medal after winning the women's gymnastics individual all-around final
Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Lee on the balance beam
Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Jade Carey (USA) competes on the floor in the women's gymnastics individual all-around final
Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
Xander Schauffele holds his gold medal in the men's golf event
(AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Left fielder Janette Reed (left) hugs shortstop Delaney Spaulding (right) after their loss to Japan in the gold medal game
Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports
United States' Cat Osterman pitches during the softball game against Italy
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Zion Wright (USA) in the men's skateboarding park prelims
Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports
Brittney Griner (15) pulls down a rebound against Team Serbia during the first half of a Women's Basketball Semifinals game
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Joe Kovacs (USA) competes in the men's shot put final
Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports
Raven Saunders (USA) before the women's shot put final
James Lang-USA TODAY Sports
Saunders celebrates after her second place finish in the final
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Kate Nageotte (USA) wins the gold medal in the women's pole vault final
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Team United States guard Diana Taurasi passes the ball
Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports
Allyson Felix runs her relay leg with a purpose
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Allyson Felix (USA) hands to Dalilah Muhammad (USA) in the women's 4x400
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Allyson Felix beams after her record 11th medal
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jessica Springsteen and Team USA take silver in the Team Equestrian
(Photo by BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images)
Kevin Durant was the man for Team USA in Tokyo
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Gregg Popovich urges Team USA to win the gold
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Kevin Durant is all fired up after his third Olympic gold
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
