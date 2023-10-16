Who is the best team in the NFL right now? | Sunday Night Blitz

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab discuss who is the top team in the NFL after some unexpected results in Week 6. Hear the full conversation on “Sunday Night Blitz” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

- Who's the best team in football right now after what we saw on Sunday? Is it one of those teams that just had a terrible outing? Is it the Dolphins or somebody? Who do you got as the best team in football right now?

- I'm back to the Dolphins, who I was too high on the Dolphins a couple of weeks ago. But man, I'll show my Madden bias here. I trust offense at some point. I trust a quarterback that I know can throw the football to wide receivers that I know that can get open. And when you've got enough of an offensive line to do it-- plus, I think, Miami this year has shown an incredible commitment that they didn't show the last couple of years to running the football. And so Mostert's run the ball really well, even without Achane in the game.

I'm looking at-- they've got the playmakers on the defensive side of the ball. I don't think that they're in the same category defensively as Philadelphia or San Francisco, either one. I think that's very clear. But I think that their offense is far more explosive than either of those sides. So I still want to lean Miami. I just don't know what to do right now with San Francisco based solely on the fact that they've got a couple injuries. And now what's it mean for Brock Purdy? And now we get a different proving point. So I hate to be over reactionary, but I go Miami. Where are you on this?

- I'm still with San Francisco. Look, all these teams have lost. And my one problem with Miami is they've really, truly been tested once, and they lost by 28 points at Buffalo. I know this isn't the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee, but you got to have some quality wins on your resume at some point, and they don't. So I'm just going to go with the one I think has shown the highest ceiling so far, the one that's been the most consistent, even with the loss today. That's the 49ers to me. I still think they're the best team in football.

But as we saw today, everybody's got warts, man. Everybody's beatable. Most of the league's 3 and 3 right now. How the hell do we even know what a good win is anymore?

- That's actually a great point. If I'm sitting here, waiting for the Dolphins to be like-- yeah, they need to beat a good team-- well, how many good teams are on their schedule? Because there's really no good teams in the NFL, right? There's a handful of teams who I'm like, yeah, they're pretty good. They could win a Super Bowl if everything breaks right.

But as far as great teams go, I think we saw today-- I still think the 49ers could get there as a great team. Still think the Eagles could get there as a great team. I'm a little shooketh on the Bills, to be honest, to use your term. But yeah, if you're waiting around-- who have you beat? Who have you played? Well, you're going to play probably a mediocre team because three quarters of the league is mediocre.