Best team fits for Richard Sherman in 2021 'NFL Total Access'
The "NFL Total Access" crew discuss the best team fits for cornerback Richard Sherman in 2021. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Steelers had every player in attendance at their minicamp except defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt. Tuitt’s brother, Richard Bartlett, was killed by a hit-and-run driver last week in Johns Creek, Georgia. “Everyone knows the personal circumstance that Stephon Tuitt and his family is going through,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin. “He has our full support, and [more]
Cancer survivor Oskar Lindblom of the Philadelphia Flyers was named Tuesday as the winner of the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy for perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey. Lindblom returned to play in the NHL after undergoing treatment for a rare form of bone cancer. Lindblom was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma in December 2019 and played two games for Philadelphia during the bubble playoffs in September 2020.
He doesn't score goals. He profiles more like a scrawny high school sophomore than world-class athlete. And he's arguably France's most important player.
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney practiced with his new teammates for the first time, which was his first practice since surgery to repair a torn meniscus that kept him out of eight games in 2020. Clowney looked 100 percent, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports. “Jadeveon and Takk [McKinley], they were meeting some guys for the [more]
Aaron Rodgers had an interesting choice of shirt at his first public appearance since Packers president Mark Murphy called him a 'complicated fella.'
Raiders QB Derek Carr named one of the biggest 'losers' of the offseason
Mac Jones is making a strong impression in his early work for the Patriots, as the first-round rookie quarterback has fared well at minicamp.
Trevor Lawrence isn’t doing everything in the Jaguars’ offseason work this week. But the rookie quarterback apparently has done enough to convince his teammates he’s the real deal. Lawrence experienced left hamstring tightness last week, so the Jaguars are limiting his work. “If we had to go, we could’ve,” Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said, via [more]
Pittsburgh Steelers minicamp kicked off on Tuesday and already there were a few concerns.
Video of the incident was shared to Facebook and parks and police departments said they were investigating.
The pairing we've all been waiting for.
"These fellas will blame everybody for their lack of success," Mathieu wrote.
Former Packers receiver James Jones has been talking to current Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and also talking on TV about their conversations. Jones appeared Monday on NFL Network to discuss the latest development in the dysfunctional relationship between Rodgers and the Green Bay front office — CEO Mark Murphy’s public remark that Rodgers is a [more]
A potential distraction can’t become a distraction if no one is actually distracted by it. In two straight press conferences, Jaguars coach Urban Meyer hasn’t been asked a single question about quarterback-turned-tight-end Tim Tebow. Not one. We’ve studied the transcripts. We’ve confirmed that Tebow questions weren’t omitted. Meyer simply wasn’t asked about Tebow. The thinking [more]
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said earlier this month that he thinks quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has had his best offseason since joining the team and one of Shanahan’s favorite receivers has signed on to that assessment. Tight end George Kittle was on NFL Network Tuesday and he said that Garoppolo has responded to the arrival [more]
Oklahoma lost one of the vocal leaders of its 2022 recruiting class on Monday, as wide receiver Jordan Hudson backed off his commitment.
The Washington Football Team has compiled a number of speedy options in recent years. ESPN's Dan Orlovsky says you'll notice this season.
The UFC will give the Tecia Torres vs. Angela Hill booking another shot.
Harold Varner III once brought a buddy along to play with Michael Jordan at Slaughterhouse 23. It went about as well as you might expect.
In 2020, Raiders owner Mark Davis attended none of his team’s home games, because fans couldn’t show up. This year, Davis will enjoy the games from a suite that has had a makeover before he ever even used it. Via Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the owner’s suite will get a $688,000 makeover [more]