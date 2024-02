On the rise...

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

The 23-year-old Brit has turned heads in 2024 with a great start to an Olympic year that has included a clearance height of 4.83m on January 28 at a Continental Indoor Tour silver event. That’s an eye-popping eight-centimeter increase on her personal best.

As the summer games near, she’ll undoubtedly be one of the athletes to keep an eye on for Team England.

Molly Caudery

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Molly Caudery

(Photo by FERENC ISZA/AFP via Getty Images)

Molly Caudery

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images for World Athletics)

Molly Caudery

(Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Molly Caudery

(Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images)

Molly Caudery

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Molly Caudery

(Photo by Simon Hofmann/Getty Images for European Athletics)

Molly Caudery

(Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Molly Caudery

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Molly Caudery

(Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Molly Caudery

(Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Molly Caudery

(Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images for IAAF)

Molly Caudery

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Molly Caudery

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Molly Caudery

(ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on List Wire