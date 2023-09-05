We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Running out of outlets? This $20 surge protector has 6, plus 3 USB ports and it's over 50% off on Amazon

Nothing is more frustrating than running out of outlets at home. It almost seems like no matter what you do, there never seems to be enough outlets for your gadgets and electronic household items.

One of the easiest ways to add more outlets and protect them from using too much power is to buy a surge protector and right now, one of the most reliable and durable options on the market is on sale for just $20 on Amazon, plus an extra 20% off

Plug this multi-outlet plug into one of your existing wall plugs to triple the number of outlets for one area. The USB charging ports have fast-charging technology, so you won't have to wait forever for your phone to reach 100%, like with traditional outlets and other surge protectors.

This $16 device also boasts the coveted "Amazon's Choice" label, meaning it's been approved by Amazon editors.

Also, with over 17,000 five-star reviews, it's a customer favorite. Several shoppers say this surge protector is an absolute "must-have" for a number of reasons.

"I had so many things to plug in but not enough outlets and this fixed my problem," one shopper wrote. "Plugged in, I have my phone, noisemaker, humidifier, baby camera screen and there is still space for more."

Another shopper who shared the same sentiments also added that "the fast-charging USB ports make this a winner."

Snag the Huntkey 6 AC Outlet Surge Protector With 3 USB Charging Ports now while it's over 50% off on Amazon!

