The best of Super Bowl cheerleaders through the years in images
Super Bowl cheerleaders
The cheerleaders pump up the crowd, especially on Super Bowl Sunday.
Favorites have covered the spread more often in Super Bowls — but barely.
Yahoo Sports has been covering the Super Bowl on the ground and from afar the past week. Here's your hub for everything Big Game.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab come to you live from the Venetian Fan Cave in Las Vegas as they recap their week and give their final thoughts on all things Super Bowl LVIII. The duo start off with stories from their Vegas experience before diving into the Big Game, as they break it down the only way they know how: with a game. Fitz and Frank use Vegas words to analyze Sunday's matchup and discuss a potential sleeper player to watch, which team needs this Lombardi trophy more, strategic matchups to keep an eye on and more. Later, the duo discuss Taylor Swift and their favorite halftime shows of all time before giving their final predictions for the game. Frank walks back his Kansas City Chiefs pick from a few weeks ago and goes with the San Francisco 49ers due to their superior roster. Fitz thinks KC has both the best head coach and best quarterback in the NFL and that's what it'll boil down to, as he goes with the Chiefs. Frank spends some time breaking down potential Super Bowl MVP picks before the hosts wrap things up.
The Chiefs relied on their running game down the stretch.
The 49ers are 2-point favorites over the Chiefs.
Trent Williams demanded a trade from the Washington Commanders in the aftermath of a cancer scare, and now he's playing in the Super Bowl for the first time.
Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas has plenty of storylines.
Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice breaks down what to expect when each team has the ball, as well as who and what could determine the champion of the 2023 NFL season.
Who will score first? Will a Super Bowl record be set? What will the final score be? You can bet on all of that ahead of Sunday's game.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein live in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII as the duo go behind the scenes on some of the most interesting storylines around the NFL. After discussing their various Vegas experiences so far this week (and how cool it is to be in Vegas for a Super Bowl), the hosts dive into the Roger Goodell press conference, which covered big issues ranging from the NFL's gambling policy to streaming playoff games and much more. Charles calls for more clarity on the gambling policy and where the line we can't cross is, and Jori and Charles agree that it was once again apparent that Goodell's bottom line is to make the NFL (and its owners) richer. The Washington Commanders hired OC Kliff Kingsbury, which leads to a conversation around the Ben Johnson fiasco, where Washington seemed to go on a media campaign against Johnson after he pulled out of consideration for the head coach job. Charles says it reminds him of the way NBA owners often operate, but it's rare to see that in the NFL. Jason, Charles and Jori move on to discussing the Super Bowl, as the two reporters give their observations from being up close with both teams all week. Charles noticed that Patrick Mahomes seems completely locked in, and the Kansas City Chiefs appear to be almost nonchalant this week. Jori and Charles both learned just how impressed the San Francisco 49ers offensive coaches are with Brock Purdy and how quickly he picked up Kyle Shanahan's intricate offense. He is not a system quarterback – he's a franchise guy. The trio finish with their predictions for the game and how it might play out.
Betting on the Super Bowl continues to grow.
Since a great rookie year, Chase Young's career stalled a bit.
A lot of time and thought goes into point spreads for NFL games.
