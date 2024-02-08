Advertisement

The best of Super Bowl cheerleaders through the years in images

Barry Werner
·2 min read

Super Bowl cheerleaders

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

The cheerleaders pump up the crowd, especially on Super Bowl Sunday.

Super Bowl cheerleaders

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Super Bowl cheerleaders

(John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)
(John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)

Super Bowl cheerleaders

(Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)
(Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Super Bowl cheerleaders

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Super Bowl cheerleaders

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Super Bowl cheerleaders

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Super Bowl cheerleaders

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Super Bowl cheerleaders

(John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)
(John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)

Super Bowl cheerleaders

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Super Bowl cheerleaders

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Super Bowl cheerleaders

(Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)
(Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)

Super Bowl cheerleaders

(Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports)
(Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports)

Super Bowl cheerleaders

(JRVR Photos-USA TODAY NETWORK)
(JRVR Photos-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Super Bowl cheerleaders

(RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports)
(RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports)

Super Bowl cheerleaders

(Paul Gero/The Arizona Republic-USA TODAY Sports)
(Paul Gero/The Arizona Republic-USA TODAY Sports)

Super Bowl cheerleaders

(Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports)
(Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports)

Super Bowl cheerleaders

(Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports)
(Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports)

Super Bowl cheerleaders

(Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)
(Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Super Bowl cheerleaders

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Super Bowl cheerleaders

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Super Bowl cheerleaders

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl cheerleaders

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Super Bowl cheerleaders

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Super Bowl cheerleaders

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl cheerleaders

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl cheerleaders

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl cheerleaders

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl cheerleaders

(Crystal LoGiudice-USA TODAY Sports)
(Crystal LoGiudice-USA TODAY Sports)

Super Bowl cheerleaders

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl cheerleaders

(Crystal LoGiudice-USA TODAY Sports)
(Crystal LoGiudice-USA TODAY Sports)

Super Bowl cheerleaders

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Super Bowl cheerleaders

(Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)
(Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Super Bowl cheerleaders

(Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)
(Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Super Bowl cheerleaders

(Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)
(Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Super Bowl cheerleaders

(Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)
(Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Super Bowl cheerleaders

(Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports)
(Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports)

Super Bowl cheerleaders

(MPS-USA TODAY Sports)
(MPS-USA TODAY Sports)

Super Bowl cheerleaders

(Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)
(Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Super Bowl cheerleaders

(Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)
(Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Super Bowl cheerleaders

(Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports)
(Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports)

Story originally appeared on List Wire