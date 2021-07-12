The Best of Sue Bird's 3000+ Assists

The Telegraph

Gary Neville called for the country to rally around Bukayo Saka after the teenager missed the crucial penalty in England’s shootout defeat against Italy. “It is heartbreaking for the boy,” said Neville on ITV. “The whole nation is going to need to cuddle him. Everybody has loved this boy for the past few weeks and they will love him in the next few weeks. He has been absolutely brilliant. “Gone are the days when we criticise players for missing a penalty. Fifteen or 20 years ago there might have