The 13 best stocking stuffers that aren’t limited to boring cotton socks

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

While socks and underwear are always useful, they're definitely not most folks' first choice when it comes to gifts. With this in mind, we've listed the 13 best stocking stuffers that anyone would actually want (and use) — and there's something here for every price point.

If you're looking to spend the absolute least, this $4 eos Natural Shea Lip Balm is one of the most useful yet practical gifts that so many people love. It has a cult following, with shoppers saying it's extremely moisturizing (especially in the winter months) and is safe for sensitive lips.

For those willing to spend a bit more, this $25 Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Eyemask is one of our top recommendations. The 100% mulberry silk will make it a winner.

And if you're willing to splurge a bit, the No. 1 best-selling Theragun Mini is the gift that keeps giving. Everyone from athletes and folks with occasionally sore muscles to everyday people who enjoy a little massage after a long day loves this tiny device.

Also, if you insist on getting socks to stuff someone's stocking, we recommend a Merino Wool Blend Calf Socks four-pack from Bombas. The high-quality merino wool means they'll last longer, give you more support and keep your feet warmer than cotton.

Check out all 13 stocking stuffers below and shop now to get them in time for the holidays.

Brooklinen Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Eyemask Sleeping for everyone should be a luxurious and enjoyable experience, and you don't need to spend a lot to make that happen. This $25 Mulberry Silk Eyemask from well-known bedding brand Brooklinen is naturally cool to the touch and breathable, so you won't feel like something's weighing down your face. It currently comes in four core colors and five limited edition colors. $25 at Brooklinen

Therabody Theragun Mini Therabody's Theragun series manages to make it on everyone's wishlist year after year. And while the brand's entire series is pretty impressive and effective, most shoppers love its Bluetooth-enabled Mini massage gun the most. It's portable, fits in the palm of your hand, and comes with three interchangeable attachments for targeting different concerns like soreness, relaxation and stiff muscles. This version is 20% smaller and 30% lighter than the previous one, making it even more travel-friendly and practical for everyday use, as you're able to access an entire library of free personalized wellness routines with guided instructions. The Theragun Mini comes in three colors and even received Oprah's stamp of approval in 2022, making her coveted Favorite Things list. $199 at Therabody

Ulta The Hair Edit Gold French Twist Claw Clip Not all hair clips do the trick, and so many Ulta reviewers give this one from The Hair Edit a 10/10. It has a sleek, soft gold metallic finish and holds your hair gently and securely. Best of all, though, it works for all hair types and styles. $14 at Ulta

Stanley Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler (30-ounce) The Stanley Quencher Flowstate tumbler is, by far, the most viral drinking vessel of 2023, so it's very likely that someone on your list will ask for one. This 30-ounce tumbler is the perfect size for a stocking and keeps drinks cold for nine hours, hot for five and iced for 40. Choose from over 12 colors! $35 at Stanley

Amazon eos Natural Shea Lip Balm eos' Vanilla Cashmere body lotion is everyone's favorite thanks to its long-lasting moisturization and addicting scent, but the hype for the brand all started with this $4 lip balm. Safe for sensitive lips, the lotion gives all-day moisture. If you're on a strict budget or just want to give a practical gift, this stocking stuffer fits the bill. $4 at Amazon

Jo Malone London Jo Malone London Travel Candle Trio One of my all-time favorite scented candle brands is Jo Malone. From the wax and burn quality to the thoughtful packaging, you'll never miss with one of its candles. This three-piece travel candle set is a part of the brand's latest seasonal release and includes three candles in the scents Orange Bitters, Pine & Eucalyptus and Roasted Chestnut. Gift these altogether or separate them to gift to three of your favorite folks for one of the best (and best-smelling) stocking stuffers ever. $115 at Jo Malone London

The Harmonist The Harmonist Best-Sellers Sample Set The Harmonist is one of my all-time favorite gender-neutral luxury fragrance brands. Wearing just a couple of sprays of one of this brand's fragrances will garner so many compliments that it will surprise you. Since the brand has a higher price point given its "eau de parfum" status (which means they have a higher concentration of fragrance oil, making it last longer on the skin), gift this affordable sample set featuring its best sellers. This way, whoever you gift these to doesn't have to risk blind-buying a fragrance they potentially won't like. The set comes with four of The Harmonist's No. 1 best-selling fragrances that seriously last. $38 at The Harmonist

Marshall Marshall Willen Wireless Speaker Most palm-sized wireless Bluetooth speakers rarely deliver in sound quality, but the folks at Marshall found the secret formula and perfected it with the Willen Wireless Speaker. Though super tiny, this speaker packs a significant punch in sound and is the perfect portable size for just throwing in your bag and taking to a friend's house, a picnic, to the beach, or on a trip. It's also dust- and water-resistant, lasts for over 15 hours on a single charge and has a handy mounting strap. This is one of the best stocking stuffers to gift to the audiophile in your life. $120 at Marshall

Rainbow Rainbow Striped 'Best Day Ever' Journal Journaling is one of those healthy practices you didn't know you needed to do until you did it. Give your friend or loved one that push with this $5 striped journal that's a literal blank canvas. $5 at Rainbow

If you enjoyed this story, check out this $10 shampoo that’s the industry’s best-kept secret for curing bald spots and dryness.

More from In The Know:

Coach Outlet just added new bags to its clearance section — the 20 best are all up to 70% off

11 gifts $25 and under anyone would love to receive — from your coworkers to distant friends

Shop the top 12 trending deals right now at Nordstrom Rack — up to 66% off UGGs, designer bags and more

Brown leather bags will be everywhere this fall, and Coach Outlet has the best at up to 70% off

The post The 13 best stocking stuffers that aren’t limited to boring cotton socks appeared first on In The Know.