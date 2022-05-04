College football coaches push for multiple transfer windows

The Associated Press

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) College football coaches are pushing for changes to NCAA rules to help stabilize rosters depleted by transfers. Todd Berry, the executive director of the American Football Coaches Association, said Tuesday after a meeting of the group's board of directors that the changes would help bring some order to what has become a chaotic time in college football. The problem is, Berry said, a large number of players transferring out can leave rosters well short of 85 scholarship players if only 25 can be signed in a single year.