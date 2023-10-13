Who has been the best St. Cloud area football player so far? Vote here

SAINT CLOUD — After six weeks of high school football, the boys of fall still have a couple of regular season games to improve their resumes, but some players have proven themselves extraordinary compared to their peers.

A few play for teams that are likely to make deep playoff runs, which will only help their case for player of the year. As it stands, nine football players have stats that are too close to in the race for the honor. Vote below who you think will win the St. Cloud Times’ football player of the year when all is said and done.

To start, ROCORI (4-2) junior Grant Tylutki has made an impact on both sides of the ball this season. He's tied for most tackles on the team with 59 and has an interception. Tylutki has 21 solo tackles and has tackled 6 ball-carriers behind the line of scrimmage. When lined up at receiver, Tylutki has scored two touchdowns and has 25 catches for 414 yards. He's rushed a few times for positive yards and has been a regular punt and kick returner. He has 15 punt returns for 159 yards and six kick returns for 108 yards.

Additionally, Tulutki has stood in for senior quarterback Will Steil for two passing attempts, connecting on one for a 61-yard touchdown.

Steil has played well, too, leading the Spartans in rushing yards (391) and touchdowns (five). The North Dakota State commit has completed 57 of his 99 pass attempts for 778 yards and five touchdowns. He plays special teams and defense, too, tackling opponents 15 times and booting 12 punts for 372 yards.

Even with those two, the Spartans were shut out last week against Becker (6-0). Junior linebacker Landen Kujawa has been shutting down defenses all year. He’s had 48 total tackles, 31 by himself. Seven of those were behind the line of scrimmage and Kujawa has sacked the quarterback four times this year. He also has a fumble recovery and a punt return for 15 yards.

Senior teammate Zachary Bengtson has been one of the best passing quarterbacks this year. He’s completed 71 of 111 attempts for 897 yards and 17 touchdowns. That’s a 64% completion percentage and he has only thrown three interceptions. He also had two touchdowns on the ground, is 2-3 in field goals and has regularly punted for the team.

Sophomore Spencer Ackerman is another good-passing quarterback, racking up 1,370 yards already for Sauk Rapids-Rice (6-0). He’s gone 92-145 so far this season with three interceptions and he’s thrown eight touchdowns. Ackerman also has a rushing touchdown.

Over half of Ackerman’s passing yards have gone to junior athlete Hudson Omoke, who has 46 catches for 731 yards. Omoke has five touchdown catches and even threw a 20-yard touchdown pass. Defensively, Omoke has forced a fumble and caught an interception as a defensive back as well as recorded 18 total tackles.

Drew Lange has been a great duel-threat senior quarterback out of Holdingford (4-2). Passing he hasn't thrown an interception, but has connected with Husker receivers for 815 yards and 9 touchdowns. He also has six TDs on the ground. He’s 51-81 through the air and has 65 carries for 280 yards.

Lange hands it off to a star, too. Junior running back Luke Bieniek has 610 yards on 71 carries and he’s punched in for seven touchdowns on the ground. Bieniek can catch, too. He has 20 this year for 383 yards and five TDs.

St. Cloud Apollo’s (1-5) best production has been out of athlete Maurice Brown, who has plugged and played all around the Eagle lineup. He started the year at wide receiver, catching 23 passes for 309 yards and four touchdowns, but more recently he's been lining up as a running back. He has 67 carries for 342 yards and 6 touchdowns at the new position. Defensively, the junior has 26 solo tackes and 38 including help from teammates. He's forced a fumble and recorded a scoop and score in addition to an interception.

