Best sports week of the year: Thanksgiving viewing guide for Detroit sports fans

The holiday season has arrived and with the festivities comes the gift of an amazing sports schedule for teams in the Detroit at the college, high school and pro level over the Thanksgiving week.

From Wednesday through Sunday, there will be action each day for fanatics across the state, and every major sport — outside of baseball, though there could be a free agent signing or two — will be in action to scratch whatever itch you may have. One thing we can say for certain: It will be a busy time at Ford Field.

Detroit Lions host the Buffalo Bills for the Thanksgiving game during at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.

Here is the complete breakdown of the Thanksgiving-week sports schedule across the state and where you can find the games on television.

Wednesday

Michigan basketball vs. Memphis, 5 p.m., ESPN2: The Wolverines will be channeling their inner Jimmy Buffet with a cheeseburger ... er ... tournament game in Paradise (Island) for the holiday. Michigan will kick off the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas with a matchup against Penny Hardaway and Memphis. It is the first game between the schools since they played in another island getaway tournament, the 2011 Maui Invitational. The schools have played three out of their four previous matchups in Hawaii.

Michigan Wolverines forward Tray Jackson (2) shoots in the first half against Long Beach State at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Red Wings vs. New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m., Bally Sports Detroit: On one of the biggest bar nights of the year, don’t be surprised if you see double when the two of the Hughes brothers — that's Jack (who played for the USNTDP in the metro Detroit area) and little bro Luke, formerly of the Wolverines — and the New Jersey Devils come into town. The Red Wings will look to exorcise an opening-night loss against the hellish Eastern Conference foe. If you’ve been searching for a Detroit sports-themed Thanksgiving gift, kick off the holidays with a trip to Little Caesars Arena on Thanksgiving Eve. The Red Wings will give out Zamboni-themed gravy boats to the first 7,500 fans in attendance to start the holiday week in style.

Thursday

Detroit Lions fans celebrate the 31-26 comeback win over the Chicago Bears at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023.

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers, 12:30 p.m., Fox: All you need is Love, huh? Well, with the Detroit Lions’ new-found luck in full bloom after Sunday's win over the Bears, the Packers may need more than their new starting QB, Jordan Love, to unseat the new pride of the NFC North. The most common Turkey Day matchup favors the Lions all-time, 12-8-1. Detroit is looking to snap a six-game Thanksgiving losing streak and give Dan Campbell his first taste of victory Turkey.

Michigan State basketball vs. Arizona, 4:30 p.m., Fox: Don’t worry, you won’t have to lift a finger during your turkey-induced coma to change the channel for the next game on the slate. Once people are done feasting on Lions football, Michigan State basketball’s second top-five matchup of the season will serve as the dessert on Fox. The Spartans take on No. 3 Arizona in Palm Springs, California, in the Acrisure Classic, the headline game of the multi-day Acrisure Invitational sponsored by an MSU alumnus. It will be a dizzying matchup between two of the fastest-playing teams in college basketball.

Michigan State's Tre Holloman drives against Alcorn State during the second half of MSU's 81-39 win on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, at Breslin Center.

Michigan basketball vs. Arkansas or Stanford, 5:00 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., ESPNU or ESPN: The Thanksgiving tournament in the Bahamas continues with the second game in as many days for the Wolverines. It will either be a carnivorous matchup with the Hogs of Arkansas or a color-wheel matchup with the Cardinal of Stanford. If Michigan wins against Memphis, they will play at 5 p.m. on ESPN against the winner of Arkansas-Stanford. If they lose, they will play at 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU against the loser of Arkansas-Stanford.

Friday

Central Michigan vs. Toledo, 12 p.m., ESPNU: If you don't like the Black Friday action at shopping malls, stay inside to enjoy some mid-day MAC-tion between Central Michigan football and Toledo. It is the fourth consecutive nationally-televised game for the Chips on ESPNU and their first ranked matchup since playing Notre Dame in Week 3. CMU (5-6) is in the market for a win against the MAC West champions that will make them bowl-eligible for the first time since 2021.

Forward Daniel Sprong of the Detroit Red Wings shoots past goaltender Ilya Samsonov of Toronto on a penalty shot during the NHL Global Series game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Detroit Red Wings at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Red Wings vs. Boston Bruins, 1 p.m., BSD: Instead of elbowing through hordes of rushed shoppers, you can spend Black Friday afternoon taking in an Original Six matchup between the Red Wings and Bruins in Boston. The Wings will need to make sure they are not lethargic from a big holiday meal in a pivotal matchup with the Atlantic Division-leading Bruins.

Michigan basketball vs. TBD, 1 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. or 6 p.m. or 8:30 p.m., ESPN networks: Michigan finishes the Battle 4 Atlantis with a third game in three days. The matchup and time will be dependent on the outcomes of the first two games, but the four possible opponents are North Carolina, Northern Iowa, Villanova, and Texas Tech. Check back with the Freep on Friday morning for a detailed breakdown of the opponent, time, and channel for the game.

Nov 18, 2023; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Katin Houser (12) and Michigan State Spartans defensive lineman Zion Young (9) celebrate stopping IU at the end of the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State football vs. Penn State, 7:30 p.m., NBC: Michigan State football finishes the 2023 season with the gift of college football in the Motor City when they take on Penn State at Ford Field. It will be the second course of four straight days of football at every level at Ford Field. Instead of a Black Friday gift, the Spartans will look to secure the Land Grant Trophy after losing to Penn State in 2022.

Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers, 8 p.m., BSD: Even though the Detroit Pistons have already been eliminated from contention to win the first-ever NBA Cup, the reward for the NBA In-Season Tournament, they can play spoiler for the Indiana Pacers on the road Friday night. The electric blue-and-yellow court and splashy alternate jerseys in Indianapolis will help you adjust your eyes for holiday lights that will start to pop up everywhere Friday morning. The Pistons are looking to snap their 12-game losing streak that is turning fans into the Grinch.

Saturday

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines during the 45-23 win over Ohio State at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 26, 2022.

Michigan football vs. Ohio State, noon, Fox: The battle between undefeated Michigan football and Ohio State is the first taste of action in a football-filled Saturday in Michigan. There will be no family atmosphere between the two hated rivals as the Wolverines look for their third straight win over the Buckeyes. Jim Harbaugh could watch the game and enjoy some leftovers from his couch while he serves the final game of his three-game suspension from the Big Ten.

MHSAA championship games, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., BSD: The marathon of football at Ford Field continues with high school state championship games all day Saturday. The Division 2, 4, 6 and 8 finalists will compete for the mitten-shaped hardware and ultimate bragging rights.

Belleville running back Jeremiah Beasley runs for a touchdown against Davison during first-half action at Novi High School on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Sunday

Red Wings vs. Minnesota Wild, 1 p.m., BSD: The Red Wings join Michigan basketball as the most generous team by giving fans a third game during the Michigan sports marathon week. The Wings return to Little Caesars Arena to venture into the Wild against Minnesota for the first time this season. Detroit holds a 1-1-1 record against Western Conference teams this season.

Detroit Red Wings' Lucas Raymond celebrates scoring during the NHL Global Series game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Detroit Red Wings at Avicii Arena in Stockholm on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

MHSAA championship games, 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., BSD: The final day of an action-packed week at Ford Field will be the conclusion of the 2023 high school football season. The Division 1, 3, 5 and 7 finalists will cap the action-packed week by deciding the final four state champions of the season.

