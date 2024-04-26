The best sports cartoons through the years

The sports world often intersects the political landscape, whether serving as relief or added commentary. At the same time, the larger-than-life characters of the athletic cosmos provide just as much creatively cartoonish fuel as some U.S. presidents, from LeBron James and Tom Brady to the madness of March and everything in between the lines and beyond.
From the courts, tracks, and fields around the map, here are some of our favorite sports-themed editorial cartoons from the past several years.
Two hours after the World Anti-Doping Agency “invited an independent prosecutor” to probe its handling of a controversial case involving Chinese swimmers, the agency’s most vocal critic labeled the review a “whitewash” and “absolutely unacceptable.”