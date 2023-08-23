Who are best specialists in Volusia-Flagler area entering 2023 football season?

Editor's note: This is the eighth in a nine-part series of stories examining each positional group in the Volusia and Flagler County area.

Maybe more than any other position groups in the Volusia-Flagler area, the local specialists have great continuity.

The top seven point-scoring kickers from 2022 returned for this season, and only one of the top five punters by average yardage graduated, meaning the other four are back. That provided stacked competition for this list.

Here are the region's top three specialists:

1. Jacob Gettman, Mainland

Gettman led the Volusia-Flagler area in points (54) and field goals (seven) as a junior last year. He made all four of his attempts in the regular season and remained clutch in the postseason, going 3-for-4. His longest was 33 yards.

He also hit 33 of 41 extra-point tries and received an All-Area Honorable Mention nod.

Gettman possesses a good family pedigree when it comes to kicking at Mainland. His brother, Noah, punted for Akron last year while brother, Ethan, plays at Bryant University. Ethan won the 2022 Fred Mitchell Award, which goes to the nation’s best kicker at the FCS, Division II, Division III, NAIA and NJCAA levels.

2. Landon Grover, Matanzas

Grover drilled all three of his made field goals in the same game last season — a 22-14 win over Gainesville. Two of them measured at 42 yards. Overall, he finished 3-of-4 and converted all 15 of his extra points.

As a punter, Grover booted the ball 28 times, averaging 34.2 yards. His longest bomb was 60 yards, and he downed opponents inside their own 20-yard line twice.

He is a senior this fall.

3. Chase Magee, Flagler Palm Coast

Magee notched the highlight of his 2022 junior campaign on Oct. 3. He striped a 23-yard, tie-breaking field goal as time expired to beat Ponte Vedra 20-17. He also connected on a season-long 34-yarder right before halftime in the same game.

He made one other field goal on the season, setting his final line at 3-of-5, and he went 35-of-43 on extra points.

Magee didn’t punt often, but when he did, he proved effective. He launched five balls for an area-best 46.8-yard average (minimum five punts). His long was 58 yards, and one of the five put the Bulldogs’ opponent inside its own 20.

He earned All-Area Honorable Mention.

Honorable Mention: Gavin Greathouse, Mainland; Aiden Lanier, Spruce Creek; Drew McNerney, Seabreeze

