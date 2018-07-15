'My best sparring partner': Djokovic's son steals Wimbledon limelight

London (AFP) - Novak Djokovic's three-year-old son Stefan grabbed a share of the limelight after his father secured a fourth Wimbledon title on Sunday by playing a cameo role on Centre Court.

Djokovic defeated Kevin Anderson 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7/3), adding the 2018 title to his wins in 2011, 2014 and 2015.

It also took his Grand Slam tally to 13.

As Djokovic made his victory speech, Stefan, who was too young to watch the action on court, joined his mother Jelena up in the players box and the champion was delighted.

"This is amazing and extra special as I have someone screaming, 'daddy, daddy'," said the 31-year-old.

"He wasn't allowed into the matches because he is under five, but we were hoping if this happened, if I hold the trophy, he can be there to witness it, so I couldn't be happier."

"He was by far the best sparring partner I had in the last couple of weeks," added Djokovic who was pictured hitting balls with Stefan on the practice courts earlier in the tournament.

Djokovic and his wife also have a daughter, Tara who was born in September last year.