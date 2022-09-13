Best sounds of Week 1 Mic'd Up
Listen to the best sounds from Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season on Mic'd Up.
The Eagles won’t have defensive end Derek Barnett for the rest of 2022 after he tore his ACL on Sunday. The team placed him on injured reserve Tuesday. Barnett was injured in the third quarter, playing 12 defensive snaps and two on special teams without recording any tackles before he went down. He hit free [more]
Philadelphia Eagles sign defensive end Janarius Robinson from the Minnesota Vikings practice squad.
Philadelphia Eagles place defensive end Derek Barnett, on injured reserve after he suffered a torn ACL in season opener at Detroit Lions
Packers linebacker Krys Barnes is headed to injured reserve after injuring his ankle in Week 1. He'll miss at least four games.
Philadelphia Eagles land just outside the top 5 of Week 2 NFL power rankings roundup
Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre keeps inching toward potential Paul Crewe status. Anna Wolfe of Mississippi Today reports that newly-revealed text messages show that former Mississippi governor Phil Bryant helped funnel federal welfare funds toward the building of a new volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi, at Favre’s behest. Per the report, [more]
Mike McDaniel and Elandon Roberts were happy to see that the Dolphins weren't celebrating anymore a day after the 20-7 win over the Patriots.
Javon Kinlaw might not be on the 49ers' stat sheet from Sunday's 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears, but he did make an impact.
Watching Peyton and Eli Manning and Shannon Sharpe react to the ending in real time shows the genius of the ManningCast format.
Former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike Martz already seems to have made up his mind about Trey Lance.
Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season was full of surprises. Here are the latest power rankings as the league returned.
There are plenty of names being bandied about as the next head coach at Nebraska. Here are some coaches who could be a decent fit.
Former NFL coach Rex Ryan didn't hold back when assessing Bill Belichick's recent performance as head coach and GM of the Patriots.
Brothers. Gotta love 'em. Eli Manning offers a reminder of how the Indianapolis Colts and Peyton Manning went their separate ways.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady suggested this season feels different than others as he approaches the end of his remarkable NFL career.
A controversy emerged on Sunday regarding whether Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett properly executed a clock-killing spike with 13 seconds to play, setting up the eventual game-winning 58-yard field goal. Panthers coach Matt Rhule argued that Brissett committed intentional grounding by not immediately spiking the ball. “I started screaming, ‘Intentional grounding, 10-second runoff, game’s about to [more]
A fan video shows Bears fans why the team wants to move out of Soldier Field.
Jerry Rice isn't entertaining any ideas of Jimmy Garoppolo replacing Trey Lance as the 49ers' starting quarterback.
Rarely in this day and age is there anything on which the vast majority of people agree. Tonight, we found something around which we could all rally. In his first game as a head coach, Nathaniel Hackett made a bizarre decision to take the football out of Bronco quarterback Russell Wilson‘s hands with the game [more]
Nebraska faces a challenging situation in its search to replace Scott Frost. The school has pedigree and money. But who are the candidates it can get?