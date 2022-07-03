The best social media reactions to USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten

On Thursday afternoon, the landscape of major conference college sports was turned on its head. Los Angeles became Big Ten country as USC and UCLA bolted from the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten conference.

Reactions quickly started pouring in from all corners of the college sports world with news of two Los Angeles programs heading to a conference of schools mainly located in the midwest. Speculation about what dominoes were next to fall also dominated the discourse, as the move felt like just one of many we would see in the coming weeks and months.

Here is a look at some of the best reactions to the Bruins and Trojans heading to the Pac-12:

Are the fan bases split on the move?

Are they ready for the best formation in football?

Good luck with that

Coast to coast

The commercials will also need updating

No lies told

USC football brings a rich tradition to the conference

Well, not quite

Big Ten basketball is a lot stronger

Neither did we

Mick Cronin reacts:

A new player trying to get Big Ten television rights

Divisions?

The Trojans make it official:

The Bruins make it official:

