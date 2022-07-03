The best social media reactions to USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten

On Thursday afternoon, the landscape of major conference college sports was turned on its head. Los Angeles became Big Ten country as USC and UCLA bolted from the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten conference.

Reactions quickly started pouring in from all corners of the college sports world with news of two Los Angeles programs heading to a conference of schools mainly located in the midwest. Speculation about what dominoes were next to fall also dominated the discourse, as the move felt like just one of many we would see in the coming weeks and months.

Here is a look at some of the best reactions to the Bruins and Trojans heading to the Pac-12:

Are the fan bases split on the move?

Something interesting: I haven't seen one USC fan upset about the move to Big Ten. I've seen lots of UCLA fans very concerned. It shows USC fans are focused on football. UCLA fans care more about basketball and other sports. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 1, 2022

Are they ready for the best formation in football?

USC & UCLA are going to love this! pic.twitter.com/3jfwusH2l2 — Coach Dan Casey (@CoachDanCasey) July 1, 2022

Good luck with that

Dear USC and UCLA, welcome to Midwest football in November 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/1DO00sbz2m — Bleed Green (@ELSpartanews) June 30, 2022

Coast to coast

Lol this future map of the Big Ten is absolutely ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/MJENlFrOwb — Cory Smith (@RCorySmith) June 30, 2022

The commercials will also need updating

How are they gonna do that Big Ten map commercial now? — Asher Low (@alow_33) June 30, 2022

No lies told

USC and UCLA both already have the same number of Big Ten football and basketball titles as Nebraska — Scary Alvarez (@barryisthedon) June 30, 2022

USC football brings a rich tradition to the conference

Quick look at some of the history @USC_FB brings to @B1Gfootball 👀 pic.twitter.com/nvsGTYI8X6 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) July 1, 2022

Well, not quite

I just remembered that Lincoln Riley going to USC was supposed to save Pac-12 football. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) June 30, 2022

Big Ten basketball is a lot stronger

Realignment is always based on college football, but Pac-12 lost more than its best basketball brand yesterday in UCLA — it also lost a very consistent program in USC. Trojans have averaged 23.2 wins over the past six seasons and made four of the last five NCAA Tournaments. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 1, 2022

Neither did we

Didn’t expect Illinois vs UCLA in Las Vegas in November to be a conference basketball game — Nitin (@NickelSn_) June 30, 2022

Mick Cronin reacts:

A new player trying to get Big Ten television rights

Apple has reportedly restarted talks with the Big Ten following the news that USC and UCLA are joining the conference. A previous rights package was thought to have potential to reach as high as $1.1 billion — before the two California teams joined.@owenpoindexter has more ⤵️ — Front Office Sports (@FOS) July 1, 2022

Divisions?

USC should be in the Big Ten East right? — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) June 30, 2022

The Trojans make it official:

OFFICIAL: USC will join the Big Ten Conference in 2024. — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) June 30, 2022

The Bruins make it official:

𝗕𝗜𝗚 news! UCLA is joining the Big Ten Conference at the start of the 2024-25 season! 👀 ➡️: https://t.co/ygoY70o2bo#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/Cgj5orGhiI — UCLA Athletics (@UCLAAthletics) June 30, 2022

