Best social media reactions to Penn State’s win over UMass

Kevin McGuire
·3 min read

Penn State’s 63-0 homecoming victory over UMass was easily overshadowed on the national landscape by a thriller on the west coast between future Big Ten members Oregon and Washington, but Penn State diehards were still staying plugged into their Nittany Lions on Saturday. And Penn State gave those watching plenty to smile about despite the first batch of cold and damp fall weather conditions arriving in State College and around the Big Ten footprint.

I once again spent the game sharing my live in-game thoughts with my weekly game thread on Threads (see you next week, I hope), but Twitter is still a great place to get the pulse of the fans during a game for now. So I kept an eye on what was being said on X, the social media network formerly known as Twitter.

Here are some of the best social media highlights from Penn State’s victory over UMass on Saturday.

Daequan Hardy's punt return for a TD got things started

Hardy had so much fun, he did it again!

The Nittany Lion has a new best friend!

Numbers don't lie. Penn State dominated.

The most lopsided shutout in Penn State's Big Ten era

The defense is on a scoreless streak right now

This Penn State defense is trending in a great way

 

Are we about to have a full circle moment for Penn State?

James Franklin smiles for the camera!

That feels like a good way to wrap up this weekend. Get some rest. It’s going to be a big week coming up as Penn State heads to Ohio State next week.

