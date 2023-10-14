Best social media reactions to Penn State’s win over UMass

Penn State’s 63-0 homecoming victory over UMass was easily overshadowed on the national landscape by a thriller on the west coast between future Big Ten members Oregon and Washington, but Penn State diehards were still staying plugged into their Nittany Lions on Saturday. And Penn State gave those watching plenty to smile about despite the first batch of cold and damp fall weather conditions arriving in State College and around the Big Ten footprint.

Daequan Hardy's punt return for a TD got things started

In his 1st career punt return, Daequan Hardy had a 56-yard return for a TD in the 1st quarter. The return for a TD is Penn State’s first since Jahan Dotson had an 80-yard punt return score in the 2020 Michigan State game. Since 2001, Penn State has 15 punt returns for TDs. — Penn State Football Communications (@PennStFBComms) October 14, 2023

Hardy had so much fun, he did it again!

Daequan Hardy's 2 punt returns for a TD in a single game is a school record. — Penn State Football Communications (@PennStFBComms) October 14, 2023

The Nittany Lion has a new best friend!

Things you love to see. 🐶🤝🦁 pic.twitter.com/WPwoF6NIbF — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) October 14, 2023

Numbers don't lie. Penn State dominated.

Penn State finishes with 408 yards of total offense. So close. pic.twitter.com/cCIFgiJjBN — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) October 14, 2023

The most lopsided shutout in Penn State's Big Ten era

Penn State was clicking on all cylinders‼️ Their largest shutout since 1991 😲 pic.twitter.com/dPFG0dv2HY — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 14, 2023

The defense is on a scoreless streak right now

Penn State hasn't allowed a point in its last 10.5 quarters at Beaver Stadium. Last score was Delaware's Marcus Yarns scoring on a 66-yard run in the first quarter against the Blue Hens. That's 158 minutes and counting. — Sean Fitz (@SeanFitzOn3) October 14, 2023

This Penn State defense is trending in a great way

Penn State has surrendered less than 200 total yards in four of six games so far. — Tyler Donohue (@TDsTake) October 14, 2023

Are we about to have a full circle moment for Penn State?

Since Penn State lost to Ohio State last year: • 11-0

• won the Rose Bowl

• scored 30+ points in every game

• pitched 3 shutouts

• scoring 42.3 points per game

• allowing 9.9 points per game

• 432 yards per game

• allowing 209.5 yards per game

• winning the… pic.twitter.com/Tyd7AVbqrK — PSU Everything (@PSU_Strong) October 14, 2023

James Franklin smiles for the camera!

That feels like a good way to wrap up this weekend. Get some rest. It’s going to be a big week coming up as Penn State heads to Ohio State next week.

