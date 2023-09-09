Best social media reactions to Penn State’s Week 2 win over Delaware

Penn State was not about to serve up some crazy fan takes on social media following a win over Delaware, but that doesn’t mean there were not some moments that captured the social media buzz. Penn State’s offense and defense were too much for visiting Delaware to combat, which made for an afternoon with very little concern or doubt about the Nittany Lions, who improved to 2-0 following their second home win to start the season.

Penn State’s 63-7 victory over Delaware saw a solid outing from offensive players like Drew Allar, Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen, and Tyler Warren, and the defense was nearly perfect against the Blue Hens.

Here are some of the top moments from social media during and following Penn State’s dominant performance against Delaware in Week 2.

Penn State strikes first with Nick Singleton's rushing touchdown

As you have no doubt appreciated by now, Nick Singleton had himself a day with rushing touchdowns. He ended up scoring three touchdowns in the game to set a career-high for rushing touchdowns in a single game.

This image of Drew Allar is all of us right now

Few players have the kind of view of watching Nick Singleton cook the way quarterback Drew Allar does. This image sums it up pretty perfectly.

Penn State racked up a ton of points

That is a whole lot of points. @PennStateFball pic.twitter.com/bqXYcXO2ar — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) September 9, 2023

As it turns out, this game ended up being one of the highest-scoring games of the James Franklin era. It ended up being the second-most points scored by a Franklin-coached team against an FCS opponent, with a whopping 79 scored against Idaho a few short years ago.

Jameial Lyons just knocked the qb into next Tuesday. That’s how you introduce yourself to college football. — Hardcore Penn State Football (@HardcorePSUFB) September 9, 2023

As Penn State was pulling away and the game was hardly a doubt, the Nittany Lions took advantage of getting some playing time for younger players. Among them was Jameial Lyons, one of Penn State’s newest members in the Class of 2023. Lyons showed what he can do with a big hit that opened more than a few eyes still watching the game.

Wait, why was LaVar Arrington on THAT sideline?

PSU great @LaVarArrington is in the building to watch his son Keeno, a member of @Delaware_FB, take on his alma mater @PennStateFball. 🤩 📺: Peacock pic.twitter.com/4xYNBOzvPU — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 9, 2023

Former Penn State linebacker LaVar Arrington is never too far away from the program, and seeing him patrolling the Penn State sidelines is a common sight. But he attended this game and spent his time on the opposite sideline. Of course, he gets a pass here as he was supporting his son, Keeno Arrington, a safety for Delaware.

FOX is picking Colorado over Penn State next week

Big Noon Kickoff will be in Boulder next week and won't go to Penn State-Illinois. — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 9, 2023

Next week’s Penn State game at Illinois will air on FOX. But the FOX pregame show won’t be making the trip. Instead, they’ll be taking their pregame show to Boulder to feature the Colorado Buffaloes, who are now 2-0 after their big win over Nebraska in Week 2.

Honestly, not a bad idea...

Penn State had no problem with FCS Delaware pic.twitter.com/v3kpDhayAL — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 9, 2023

We’ll see what Penn State can do against Michigan later this season, in November. Until then, feel free to share images from the game and tell the young college football fans in your life that Penn State thrashed Michigan. They won’t know the difference!

To the winners go the state borders

Penn State wins 63-7, Delaware is now part of Pennsylvania. I don’t make the rules. pic.twitter.com/hrgr1wfpSv — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) September 9, 2023

It’s only fair, right? Penn State’s win over Delaware should extend the Pennsylvania border across the entire state of Delaware, and bring the tax-free shopping to the state with it!

The post-game alma mater

The alma mater always sounds just a little bit sweeter after a win. Nittany Lions improve to 2-0 with a 63-7 win over Delaware. #WeAre pic.twitter.com/EFFwDt255y — Penn State Alumni (@PennStateAlums) September 9, 2023

If you’re going to sing the school’s alma mater after a game, you might as well make sure it is following a blowout win, right?

Teamwork makes the dream work?

James Franklin said Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen are “bought in” to the idea that Penn State has two starting RBs. Singleton scored three TDs and Allen rushed for 100+ yards on Saturday. “We'll continue to play them both like starters” — Seth Engle (@bigsengtweets) September 9, 2023

What makes the combination of Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen so special? Aside form the talent, it is the ability for both to realize the roles they play and share in the offense. In the eyes of head coach James Franklin, the two have gone all in on the mentality they are both starters and contributing to the team’s success equally. That is not easy to do.

