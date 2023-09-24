Best social media reactions to Penn State’s big night vs. Iowa

College football is a sport that is fueled by the passion of fans, and nowhere does that passion run as wild as it does on social media. A week like Week 4 is where things really get heated with big games from noon all the way into the late night hours with wild finishes all over the place. Florida State’s overtime victory at Clemson got things started and Ohio State’s walk-off victory at Notre Dame was exhilarating and led to crazy social media reactions.

Penn State’s dominant showing against Iowa didn’t quite pack the drama other games around the country may have offered, but the Nittany Lions gave viewers plenty to say about the game.

I once again had fun following and sharing my commentary and instant thoughts on the game on Threads, and I hope you’ll join me again next week for Penn State’s road game at Northwestern. But X, formerly known as Twitter, remains the place to go for seeing what the masses are saying about all of the college football action they are soaking in. And on Saturday night, Drew Allar, Chop Robinson, and the rest of the Nittany Lions were being praised all around on the social media network while taking care of Iowa.

WHAT. A. SCENE.

Penn State’s entrance for its 2023 White Out game against Iowa. Electricity. pic.twitter.com/IJsWy5TQfX — Seth Engle (@bigsengtweets) September 23, 2023

Is this Heaven? No, it's Happy Valley

The CBS college football theme song played over The White Out at Beaver Stadium for a Top 25 game between Iowa and Penn State. I never knew life could be this good. pic.twitter.com/gFCRckECne — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) September 23, 2023

A possible turning point on special teams

Don't see this every day. The Penn State punt hit an Iowa player, and the Nittany Lions pounced on it. 🦁 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/W8L6k8nzyR — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 24, 2023

Iowa's drive summary belongs ina museum

Iowa's Offense Vs Penn State: — Punt

— Fumble

— Punt

— Punt

— Punt

— Punt

— Punt

— Fumble

— Punt

— Fumble pic.twitter.com/1csbFhAf6Q — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 24, 2023

This is what dominance looks like

Penn State ran 97 plays to Iowa's 33 — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) September 24, 2023

How would you describe the Iowa performance?

Iowa had 76 total offensive yards and 4 first downs the entire game pic.twitter.com/tIYwsbUkbB — Penn State Talk (@PSURecruitTalk) September 24, 2023

Things were simmering on Saturday night

Penn State’s just had Iowa in a crock pot for three quarters, patient as hell — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) September 24, 2023

Senior Bowl was doing some scouting of Penn State tight ends

The @seniorbowl is looking live at Penn State vs. Iowa. @PennStateFball has top senior TE duo in 2024 Draft and it’s not close. Some #NFL GMs would take #84 Theo Johnson (6060v, 258v) & #44 Tyler Warren (6057v, 256v) over what they have in their TE room right now.… pic.twitter.com/606CUavueK — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) September 24, 2023

Nobody is going to throw Iowa a pity party

I realize Penn State is great and the weather is not great, but…damn Iowa. pic.twitter.com/fF0ZliqDbt — Max Olson (@max_olson) September 24, 2023

Is it all starting to come together?

Iowa is very bad but Penn State is putting together its best performance of the year on both sides of the ball against ostensibly the best team it has played all year. — Ben Jones (@Ben_Jones88) September 24, 2023

If it ain't broke, don't fix it

Penn State's OL is starting to push Iowa around. That tends to happen when one offense runs three times as many plays as the other during a game. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) September 24, 2023

The postgame alma mater is always better after a win

White Out. Shutout. Raise the song, Penn Staters, and enjoy the rest of the evening. Your Nittany Lions are 4-0 after dismantling Iowa 31-0. #WeAre pic.twitter.com/IrjkL5xCSE — Penn State Alumni (@PennStateAlums) September 24, 2023

As it turned out, Penn State tied Ohio State-Notre Dame

As of this moment, there is more scoring in Iowa-Penn State than Ohio State-Notre Dame. — The Solid Verbal College Football Podcast (@SolidVerbal) September 24, 2023

Glad he's on our team

Me every time I remember Drew Allar is my quarterback pic.twitter.com/GMYOssuT1p — Caroline (@_supcaroline) September 24, 2023

The mere sight of Chop Robinson is enough to fill a man with absolute fear

Iowa center looked up and saw Chop Robinson lined up over the A gap. That'll cause bad snaps. — Sean Fitz (@SeanFitzOn3) September 24, 2023

I'm positive it is not.

I can't imagine it's much fun trying to block Chop Robinson. — The Football Letter (@PSUFBLetter) September 24, 2023

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire