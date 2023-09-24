Advertisement

Best social media reactions to Penn State’s big night vs. Iowa

Kevin McGuire
College football is a sport that is fueled by the passion of fans, and nowhere does that passion run as wild as it does on social media. A week like Week 4 is where things really get heated with big games from noon all the way into the late night hours with wild finishes all over the place. Florida State’s overtime victory at Clemson got things started and Ohio State’s walk-off victory at Notre Dame was exhilarating and led to crazy social media reactions.

Penn State’s dominant showing against Iowa didn’t quite pack the drama other games around the country may have offered, but the Nittany Lions gave viewers plenty to say about the game.

I once again had fun following and sharing my commentary and instant thoughts on the game on Threads, and I hope you’ll join me again next week for Penn State’s road game at Northwestern. But X, formerly known as Twitter, remains the place to go for seeing what the masses are saying about all of the college football action they are soaking in. And on Saturday night, Drew Allar, Chop Robinson, and the rest of the Nittany Lions were being praised all around on the social media network while taking care of Iowa.

WHAT. A. SCENE.

Is this Heaven? No, it's Happy Valley

A possible turning point on special teams

Iowa's drive summary belongs ina museum

This is what dominance looks like

How would you describe the Iowa performance?

Things were simmering on Saturday night

Senior Bowl was doing some scouting of Penn State tight ends

Nobody is going to throw Iowa a pity party

Is it all starting to come together?

If it ain't broke, don't fix it

The postgame alma mater is always better after a win

As it turned out, Penn State tied Ohio State-Notre Dame

Glad he's on our team

The mere sight of Chop Robinson is enough to fill a man with absolute fear

I'm positive it is not.

