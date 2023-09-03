Best social media reactions to Penn State’s win over West Virginia

College football Saturday feel a little incomplete without your favorite social media apps by your side. For many of us, that may still be the app formerly known as Twitter. For others, perhaps you have been one of the few select individuals to get an invite to BlueSky. Or maybe you have gone diving into Threads in hopes of finding others you can chat college football with every time Penn State is on the field. That’s where you will be most likely to find me.

Whatever app you are using this season, the reactions and commentary remain just as much a part of the experience of watching a game from home as it has ever been. And there was a lot to react to as Penn State opened the 2023 season with a home win over West Virginia. Penn State’s 38-15 victory over West Virginia offered plenty of praise for quarterback Drew Allar and the continued emergence of KeAndre Lambert-Smith as a potential go-to receiver.

And a late touchdown by Penn State may have been a bit controversial for some, but very important for many. If you know, you know!

Until we are able to embed posts from Threads in a social media recap, here are some of the best social media reactions found on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Crowd reacts to Drew Allar officially being named starting QB

Head coach James Franklin spent all offseason not showing his cards when it came to the starting quarterback position. Most assumed it would be Drew Allar, and roughly 25 minutes before kickoff, Allar was finally anointed the starting quarterback.

On the Beaver Stadium scoreboard, Drew Allar is announced as the starting QB vs. West Virginia … 26 minutes before kickoff pic.twitter.com/hA0fr1RM2S — Mike Poorman (@PSUPoorman) September 2, 2023

Welcome to the Drew Allar era!

It didn’t take long for quarterback Drew Allar to make a big pass play to help give Penn State an early lead. Allar stepped up in the pocket and launched the ball down the field to KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who broke off his defender and ran uncontested to the endzone for the first score of the game.

It had us all looking on in absolute awe

Watch that replay again and recognize how Allar stepped up into the pocket before making his pass to Lambert-Smith. It truly was a thing of beauty. And we are not alone in our admiration of that first touchdown pass of the season.

the way Drew Allar moved up in the pocket on that TD pic.twitter.com/x6AvrUy63M — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) September 2, 2023

Saquon Barkley was loving it

Former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley was among the former Nittany Lions taking advantage of the opportunity to return for a game before the start of the new NFL season. And Barkley cannot comprehend why anyone wouldn’t want to come to Penn State.

I really don’t understand how you can come to a Penn state game and not wanna come!! #WeAre — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) September 3, 2023

Micah Parsons wasn't hearing it from a former Dallas Cowboys receiver

We all know that fomrer Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons is not afraid of speaking up with his thoughts, and his devotion to the program may be unrivaled among recent players. So when Dez Bryant called Parsons out with a West Virginai prediction, APrsons wasn’t about to back down.

You might have the worst takes i seen on Twitter this year! https://t.co/XbQ0WCh8tQ — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) September 2, 2023

Big brother was proud!

It seems like just yesterday Sean Clifford was playing quarterback for Penn State. Or maybe it felt like he played there for a decade. Regardless, Clifford, now the backup quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, was back in town as well and was more than ready to root on his brother, Liam Clifford, who was announced as a starting wide receiver before the game.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith making good on his mission?

KeAndre Lambert-Smith told me he was hoping to fit three seasons' worth of production into one after underachieving during his first three years at Penn State. He's got four catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns so far tonight. — Michael Cohen (@Michael_Cohen13) September 3, 2023

Penn State's backdoor cover had some people feeling emotions

Yes, Penn State barely beat the spread with a late touchdown push form backup quarterback Beau Pribula in the final minute of the game. Naturally, with the spread having Penn State a three-touchdown favorite at kickoff, Penn State extending the lead to 23 points drew some good reactions.

I hope James Franklin steps on a whole room full of legos tonight — West By God Virginia (@WestByGodWV) September 3, 2023

James Franklin showing up at the backdoor likepic.twitter.com/nDFFfFUesC — BetRivers Sportsbook (@BetRivers) September 3, 2023

