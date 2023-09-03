Best social media reactions to Ohio State’s uninspiring performance against Indiana

Well, at least it was a win.

The Ohio State football team popped the cork on the 2023 season with a performance that didn’t impress many bystanders in person, on television, or through the lenses of a telescope outside of the Milky Way galaxy. The defense looked dominant, but who knows just how good the Indiana offense really is?

One thing that was apparent is that the offense has miles to go before it comes close to the level that we’ve seen it become over the last few years. There’s time for that to happen, but it had social media in a frenzy while watching the struggles against what was thought to be one of the worst teams in the Big Ten.

We went through social media and pulled out some of the best on X, formerly known as Twitter, to share with you. Beware, there’s a lot of knee-jerk reactions that we’ve all gotten used to as Ohio State fans.

Always nice to sing Carmen Ohio after a win

The best thing about being 1-0… O – H ‼️ pic.twitter.com/sLskasDdLv — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) September 2, 2023

Truth!

The narrative that Ohio State played a terrible opponent and struggled yesterday but we should all be impressed by these teams that put up 50+ against Group of 5 schools is hard to wrap my head around. The Hoosiers may not be great but that's still a Big Ten opponent. — Patrick Murphy (@_Pat_Murphy) September 3, 2023

An early call

Hot take: Ohio State does not beat Notre Dame in South Bend in a few weeks — Alex Ansted (@AlexAnstedCFB) September 2, 2023

Was it the game plan?

Ohio State has the best WR room in the country. A tight end led the Buckeyes in receiving yards against Indiana. TE Cade Stover had 98 yards. pic.twitter.com/L4eOcTbDnA — Mr. Ohio (@MrOH1O) September 3, 2023

I mean, it's Ohio State, so we're used to the crazy expectations, right?

Surprised to see so much Ohio State angst on my timeline. Don’t you guys realize Ryan Day is like 17 plays away from starting his career with four straight national titles? Be grateful. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) September 2, 2023

Another truth bomb

Sometimes I wish Ohio State just opened its season at home vs Division 4 McDogshit State Tech like everyone else so we can save all the verbal diarrhea on twitter for a couple of weeks. — Brutus Wayne™ (@BuckeyeBat) September 3, 2023

And yet still ...

PFF graded out the Ohio State OL to 94.6 with 1 hit, 3 hurries, with 4 total QB pressures allowed. Ohio State was given the 2nd best pass blocking grade in the Big Ten from week 1 alone. pic.twitter.com/slLEj1XmFs — JR’s Rankings 🌰🅾️⭕️ (@jrs_rankings) September 3, 2023

It's like predicting you'll get taxed at the end of the year

Some Ohio State fans already made up their mind before the game even started ,that the QB play wouldn’t be good enough. — Carrie Lynn (@OSUFAN4U2NV) September 3, 2023

This might be a bit too optimistic, but there's some good points in there

Beating a Big Ten opponent on the road by 20 is always impressive… especially in a season opener… especially with a brand new QB. Ohio State fans should be THRILLED with today’s result. If you’re upset, go take your negativity somewhere else. 💯 — Sam Block (@theblockspot) September 2, 2023

From a former player that should know

Ohio State football culture is wonderful and toxic. Up 20-3 at the start of the 4th in a B10 road opener and fans are pissed😂😂😂 I love it here. — JAY RICHARDSON (@JayRichardson99) September 2, 2023

Keep this handy, just like a play sheet on going for two

Ohio State Hater Guide 2023 season: 1. If OSU beats ranked team soundly, that team was never good. 2. If OSU barely beats ranked team, OSU sucks. 3. If OSU loses to top ranked team by a close margin, hang the banner. 4. If OSU beats top ranked team soundly, insert “yea but”. — Brutus Wayne™ (@BuckeyeBat) September 3, 2023

Ouch! Shots fired.

Ohio State wideouts in Ryan Day’s offense pic.twitter.com/viITt25bV0 — McNeil (@Reflog_18) September 2, 2023

Beauty is in the eye of the college football beholder, no?

I promise you Michigan’s 27-point win at home over East Carolina is not more impressive than Ohio State’s 20-point win on the road at Indiana. — Sam Block (@theblockspot) September 3, 2023

I wish we could sprinkle some of this around

Woke up today a fan of The Ohio State University…. Woke up today after a conference win on the road…. Woke up today knowing you dont want your teams best performance to be game 1 but game 15…. Woke up today with pride and hope for the season…. If you dont feel the… — Jeremiah (@SYRmotsag) September 3, 2023

At least this guy was on fire Saturday

Amnesia is real

People complaining about Ohio State’s offense obviously don’t remember CJ’s first game at Minnesota. — Toledo Player (@305Buckeye) September 3, 2023

Circle it, put a star next to it, highlight it, and post it up for everyone to see

Ohio State defense was solid yesterday, and because of the lack luster offense, its kinda going unnoticed. Ohio State held Indiana to -153 total yards

-82 passing, 71 rushing

– only 8 first downs

– longest play given up was a 24 yard gain

– only 3 total plays given up of 10+… — FFBuckCLE (@FFbuckCLE) September 3, 2023

Enter ... knee-jerk reaction comment

Crazy that Ohio State’s offense looks notably worse against inferior competition. Folks told us C.J. Stroud was a product of his receivers… what happened? — John Crumpler (@JohnHCrumpler) September 2, 2023

Another knee-jerk observation after 1/12th of the regular season

Ohio State and Penn State both look very average today. This could be a cakewalk to the Big 10 Championship for Michigan. — Big Game Boomer (@BigGameBoomer) September 3, 2023

I mean, I'll just leave this here

The slow and steady decline of the Ohio state football program — 𝐀𝐃 – would (@A_M_D_16) September 3, 2023

There's a lot of time before that one

We’re beating Ohio State this year. — The Penn State Troll 🦁🧌 (@ThePSUTroll) September 2, 2023

The hits keep coming

Will Ohio State get better? I believe they will, but they will lose n South Bend. Getting better & winning the B1G is hard to say. I’d say the best case scenario is 9-3 & new years 6 bowl. — THE ⭕️hio State O-H-1-O (@BlackOctober83) September 3, 2023

