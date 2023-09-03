Best social media reactions to Ohio State’s uninspiring performance against Indiana

Phil Harrison
·6 min read

Well, at least it was a win.

The Ohio State football team popped the cork on the 2023 season with a performance that didn’t impress many bystanders in person, on television, or through the lenses of a telescope outside of the Milky Way galaxy. The defense looked dominant, but who knows just how good the Indiana offense really is?

One thing that was apparent is that the offense has miles to go before it comes close to the level that we’ve seen it become over the last few years. There’s time for that to happen, but it had social media in a frenzy while watching the struggles against what was thought to be one of the worst teams in the Big Ten.

We went through social media and pulled out some of the best on X, formerly known as Twitter, to share with you. Beware, there’s a lot of knee-jerk reactions that we’ve all gotten used to as Ohio State fans.

Always nice to sing Carmen Ohio after a win

Truth!

An early call

Was it the game plan?

I mean, it's Ohio State, so we're used to the crazy expectations, right?

Another truth bomb

And yet still ...

It's like predicting you'll get taxed at the end of the year

This might be a bit too optimistic, but there's some good points in there

From a former player that should know

Keep this handy, just like a play sheet on going for two

Ouch! Shots fired.

Beauty is in the eye of the college football beholder, no?

I wish we could sprinkle some of this around

At least this guy was on fire Saturday

Amnesia is real

Circle it, put a star next to it, highlight it, and post it up for everyone to see

Enter ... knee-jerk reaction comment

Another knee-jerk observation after 1/12th of the regular season

I mean, I'll just leave this here

There's a lot of time before that one

The hits keep coming

[lawrence-auto-related count=3]

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire