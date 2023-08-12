Best social media reactions from the Lions preseason win over the Giants

The Detroit Lions kicked off what is expected to be a big season for the franchise on Friday. The offense flashed, lots of playtime for Jameson Williams, and the defense looked good from top to bottom. Overall it was about as successful a preseason game as any coach and team could hope for.

Of course with any NFL game, preseason or non, social media tends to get buzzing on any big plays made.

For the Lions, special teams, defense, and offense all ended up contributing their fair share. The stars of the night however may have been the fans of the environment they created. Coach Dan Campbell talked about it last year and through training camp, the fans mean so much towards the success this team can have.

Here are the social media posts that stood out most against the Giants.

Special Teams Make a Splash

Two spin moves and a flip for a 95-yard punt return TD? Maurice Alexander just did that. 🔥 @_hardtime3 📱: Stream #NYGvsDET on NFL+ https://t.co/bBFpXewtKp pic.twitter.com/jY0X6lpqFR — NFL (@NFL) August 12, 2023

Come for the Defensive Stop, Stay for the Crowd Noise

HUGE FOURTH DOWN STOP FOR THE DETROIT #LIONS 😤 pic.twitter.com/lpyVifOY4X — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) August 11, 2023

Thank You for Letting Brian Branch Fall to Round Two, Sincerely the Lions

Five Sacks on the Night for Aaron Glenn's Defense

It's a hat trick of sacks for @julian_okwara!#NYGvsDET

📺 Lions TV Network pic.twitter.com/g4oqbyldDV — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 12, 2023

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire