Best social media reactions from the Lions preseason win over the Giants

aharbaugh
·1 min read

The Detroit Lions kicked off what is expected to be a big season for the franchise on Friday. The offense flashed, lots of playtime for Jameson Williams, and the defense looked good from top to bottom. Overall it was about as successful a preseason game as any coach and team could hope for.

Of course with any NFL game, preseason or non, social media tends to get buzzing on any big plays made.

For the Lions, special teams, defense, and offense all ended up contributing their fair share. The stars of the night however may have been the fans of the environment they created. Coach Dan Campbell talked about it last year and through training camp, the fans mean so much towards the success this team can have.

Here are the social media posts that stood out most against the Giants.

Special Teams Make a Splash

Come for the Defensive Stop, Stay for the Crowd Noise

Thank You for Letting Brian Branch Fall to Round Two, Sincerely the Lions

Five Sacks on the Night for Aaron Glenn's Defense

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire