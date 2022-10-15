The best social media reactions from Colorado’s first win of the season

Jack Carlough
·3 min read

In Colorado’s first game since firing Karl Dorrell, the Buffaloes responded with an energy level previously unseen this season.

Interim defensive coordinator Gerald Chatman led a thriving unit that allowed Cal’s Jayden Ott, one of the Pac-12’s best running backs, only 47 yards. The secondary also excelled with four pass breakups and a Tyrin Taylor interception in the first quarter.

After Cal kicked a field goal with time expiring in regulation, JT Shrout’s touchdown pass to Montana Lemonious-Craig was all the offense CU needed in overtime to beat the Golden Bears, 20-13.

Check out how social media reacted to the Buffs’ first win of the season:

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire

Recommended Stories