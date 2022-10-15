The best social media reactions from Colorado’s first win of the season

In Colorado’s first game since firing Karl Dorrell, the Buffaloes responded with an energy level previously unseen this season.

Interim defensive coordinator Gerald Chatman led a thriving unit that allowed Cal’s Jayden Ott, one of the Pac-12’s best running backs, only 47 yards. The secondary also excelled with four pass breakups and a Tyrin Taylor interception in the first quarter.

After Cal kicked a field goal with time expiring in regulation, JT Shrout’s touchdown pass to Montana Lemonious-Craig was all the offense CU needed in overtime to beat the Golden Bears, 20-13.

Check out how social media reacted to the Buffs’ first win of the season:

Great TEAM win! Sko buffs! 🦬 — JT Shrout (@JT_Shrout12) October 15, 2022

BUFFS WIIIIIIIIINNNNNNNNNNN!!!!! LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!! pic.twitter.com/Esrn9IHkU1 — I am Wired, Fired, and Inspired (@BMcCartney7) October 15, 2022

Happy for the Colorado fans. A true football fandom that deserves better. No one deserves to go winless. pic.twitter.com/5ZlhaXKyh0 — Avinash Kunnath (@avinashkunnath) October 15, 2022

Legendary grab from @Montana_L_Craig 🐐 These guys deserved it.

pic.twitter.com/3hjWoFZrZB — Henry Chisholm (@HenryChisholm) October 15, 2022

You have to admire the loyalty of Colorado football fans, filling the stadium despite a losing streak and celebrating the first win as if it were a championship. Easy to imagine Folsom Field becoming an incredibly tough place to play when the Buffs field a great team. — SuperWest Sports (@SuperWestSports) October 15, 2022

Interim head coaches strike again!! https://t.co/PejciwfZ7q — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) October 15, 2022

50,000+ fans showed up to support the last remaining winless team in the FBS. Packed the house and got Folsom Field rockin. Huge props to #BuffNation. And especially to Mike Sanford for reclaiming some much-needed dignity around Colorado football. So happy for the Buffs! — Justin Guerriero (@GuerrieroTRIB) October 15, 2022

BUFFS ARE BACK 🦬 — Andrew Dill (@PurpleRocktober) October 15, 2022

Colorado 20, Cal 13 (OT) Two things, equally true:

– Huge win for the Buffs

– Terrible loss for the Bears — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) October 15, 2022

THERE ARE NO WINLESS TEAMS REMAINING. COLORADO HAS WON. THE #BOTTOM25 RACE IS WIDE OPEN. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) October 15, 2022

whether it's long, or short. Mike Sanford had a defense playing like no other. showed great leadership. and got a win in a game where the Buffs didn't over play, make mistakes, or lose on big plays. What a job well done. #SanfordEra #SkoBuffs #CUFootball — ChaunceyBuckets (@ForeverBuff1997) October 15, 2022

You ALL doubted Mike Sanford Jr. I never did… Congrats to the Buffs. Too good a school to be that embarrassing. #Gophers #Colorado — Minnesota Rossco. Since 1986! (@BrendelRoss) October 15, 2022

Colorado fans rushed the field after their first win of the season 🥳🦬 pic.twitter.com/ZeZ8RuvNXz — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 15, 2022

Safety Trevor Woods: "This is the most fun I've had since I've been here." — Adam Munsterteiger (@adamcm777) October 15, 2022

Colorado fans rush the field to celebrate after the Buffaloes secure their first win of the season 🔥 You love to see it. (via @sportingnews)pic.twitter.com/8h0tDinXu0 — College Football On ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsCFB) October 15, 2022

The Game Winner pic.twitter.com/PGnrjP6lHa — Sko Buffs Sports (@SBS_CU) October 15, 2022

