Some of the best social media reaction to Doc Rivers joining Sixers

Noah Levick

The Sixers’ search is over.

Doc Rivers agreed on Thursday to become the team’s head coach, sources confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia. The head coaching seat had been vacant since Aug. 24, when the Sixers fired Brett Brown after seven seasons.

Rivers is certainly not an obscure name; players, coaches and fans have had decades to form opinions about the man Marc Zumoff has always called “Glenn.”

Below is a taste of the social media reaction after the news of Rivers’ hiring broke: 

 

 

 

 

The Sixers haven’t formally announced the hire yet. If you look closely at the team’s Twitter profile, though, it’s not exactly a secret.

