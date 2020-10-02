Some of the best social media reaction to Doc Rivers joining Sixers

Some of the best social media reaction to Rivers joining Sixers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Sixers’ search is over.

Doc Rivers agreed on Thursday to become the team’s head coach, sources confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia. The head coaching seat had been vacant since Aug. 24, when the Sixers fired Brett Brown after seven seasons.

Rivers is certainly not an obscure name; players, coaches and fans have had decades to form opinions about the man Marc Zumoff has always called “Glenn.”

Below is a taste of the social media reaction after the news of Rivers’ hiring broke:

Welcome to the city of Brotherly Love Coach @DocRivers !!!! Excited for the future and what we’re building here #PhillyForever — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) October 1, 2020

The 76ers ownership group made an excellent decision hiring Coach Doc Rivers. I believe he will take Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and the entire organization to the next level! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 1, 2020

Don’t need any other reasons besides this for why Doc Rivers is my choice to lead the Sixers pic.twitter.com/YawcdddqB5 — Tyler R. Tynes (@TylerRickyTynes) October 1, 2020

Welcome to philly @DocRivers 🔥 shout out to @MichaelGRubin and Josh Harris 🏆🏆 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) October 1, 2020

How Doc Rivers walking into the Sixers locker room pic.twitter.com/TqEx8rJkyP — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) October 1, 2020

Doc Rivers will be fine in Philly because there's no way for Ben Simmons to hit less 3s at the end of a playoff game than Paul George and Kawhi — Moh (@LessIsMoh) October 1, 2020

Doc Rivers, ring that bell brotha — Chartisse (@SnowmanEmbiid) October 1, 2020

The Sixers haven’t formally announced the hire yet. If you look closely at the team’s Twitter profile, though, it’s not exactly a secret.

