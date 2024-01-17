'Best smartwatch I've had': Shoppers love the $200 Google Pixel — and it's over 40% off

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The Apple Watch might be the main name in the game, but there are loads of alternatives out there that are just as awesome. If you're a fan of Google devices, the Pixel Watch is an absolutely top-tier pick that comes with features such as heart rate tracking, the same fitness tracking as Fitbit and much more. If the price has been prohibitive, now's your chance: the Pixel Watch is on sale for just $200, down from $350. That's more than 40% off.

Why is this a good deal?

Aside from the massive discount, the Pixel Watch offers another major draw: Its current price is on par with the lowest price ever.

Why do I need this?

A smartwatch is a great investment, even if you aren't into fitness. They offer a huge level of convenience. You can check and respond to texts and even email straight from your wrist. You can make calls too! There's also an Emergency SOS feature that lets you discreetly alert contacts if you feel unsafe. You can pay for things through Google Wallet, check where you're going with Google Maps, and so much more.

And if you are into fitness? Whoo boy, is this smartwatch awesome. For starters, it tracks sleep, heart rate, and activity through Fitbit. You can choose from more than 40 exercises and track every part of your workouts (including minutes in the 'Active Zone,' the range where you burn calories). It can also measure your heart rhythm through the ECG app.

On top of all of this, the Google Pixel Watch is water-resistant to 50 meters and made of Gorilla Glass to resist scratches and everyday wear. Considering that you also get six months of Fitbit Premium with your purchase, this smartwatch can go everywhere you go — and it won't stop until you do.

The Google Pixel Watch does basically everything the Apple Watch does — for less. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

"The Google Pixel Watch has exceeded all expectations, making it the perfect smartwatch for my wife! Its sleek design seamlessly blends style with functionality, and the vibrant display is both eye-catching and easy to navigate. The array of fitness and health tracking features ensures she can keep tabs on her well-being effortlessly," one user raved. "A stellar purchase for anyone seeking a top-notch smartwatch experience!"

Another shopper wrote, "I've always been disappointed that Android users didn't have a really good smartwatch option. But now we do! The Pixel Watch does everything I want it to do, plus it looks great and is very comfortable for my narrow wrists."

One fan gushed about the safety features. "I replaced my Garmin Lily watch with this one. It was so much easier to set up. And I love the Fitbit app. What I especially love about my Google Pixel watch is the emergency settings. I am 75 and feel safer when I'm out walking alone. Help is on my wrist."

The only complaint reviewers had was related to battery life. "One downside is that the battery life only lasts about a day, which means it needs to be charged daily." wrote a fan. "On the bright side, the integration with my Pixel 6 is seamless and I find it really cool to be able to pay at the counter with NFC Google Pay. Overall, if you're an Android user looking for a stylish and functional smartwatch, the Google Pixel Watch is definitely worth considering."

