The crazy thing about the small forward position for the Boston Celtics is that the team has enjoyed such sustained longevity at the position that it's actually a bit challenging to make a Top 10 list.

Larry Bird, John Havlicek, and Paul Pierce combined for 44 seasons (and 12 titles) in green, which makes it a tough for anyone else who played in the 60s, 70s, 80s, or 2000s to state a case for inclusion alongside some of the biggest names in franchise history.

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Celtics news and analysis

While those three clearly occupy the top spots on our list, the current iteration of the C's are also well represented, led by a pair of young stars on the rise who could continue to ascend on this list in the coming years.

Here's what we came up with for Boston's top 10 small forwards in franchise history.

Who are the best small forwards in Celtics history? Ranking the Top 10 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston