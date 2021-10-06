Best slimelights from Week 4 'NFL Slimetime'

SNY

In this Knicks vs Pacers post game interview, NYK Head Coach Tom Thibodeau was pleased with the team's ball movement on offense in their 125-104 win over Indiana in the preseason opener. Thibodeau complimented Julius Randle, RJ Barrett and newcomer Kemba Walker for leading the way. He emphasized, 'we need everybody over the course of a season', and is impressed with the performance of the Knicks rookies as well.