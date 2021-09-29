Best slimelights from Week 3 'NFL Slimetime'
Watch the best slimelights from Week 3 on Nickelodeon's NFL Slimetime". This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Watch the best slimelights from Week 3 on Nickelodeon's NFL Slimetime". This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
The 49ers could have taken more time off the clock before the Packers game-winning drive but chose not to for this reason.
Gerald McCoy can serve the suspension while on the injured reserve list.
Some Patriots players were reportedly ready to boycott practice following Bill Belichick's letter to Donald Trump.
This helps explain Malcolm Butler's benching in Super Bowl
Cooper Kupp ran what Sean McVay calls the "ocho" route against the Bucs, a move the WR invented himself.
Tom Brady had a few different reasons for leaving the Patriots.
Are the Bears really going to leave Soldier Field?
5 potential trade partners for Colts RB Marlon Mack.
Richard Sherman was recruited to the Bucs by none other than Tom Brady.
What is your current top 6?
The dicey relationships between Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady are detailed in a new book.
What Drew Brees said about Tom Brady nearing his passing yards record:
Philadelphia Eagles announce 3 roster moves as the team begins preparation for matchup with Kansas City Chiefs
The three-time Super Bowl champ sees similarities between the current Cowboys offense and his multifaceted units of the '90s. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Coach McCarthy isn't expecting his IR players back yet, plus Dallas trolls Philly with a T-shirt modification, and breaking down game film. | From @ToddBrock24f7
The Steelers waived Jones to make room for Derrek Tuszka, who was promoted from the practice squad this week.
Dan Orlovsky described Matt Nagy's game plan for Bears rookie Justin Fields as "either negligence or intentional."
The Rams are using more empty sets, less play action and a lot of shotgun formations with Matthew Stafford at QB.
Here's why New York Giants owner John Mara and GM Dave Gettleman haven't fired Offensive Coordinator Jason Garrett after the offense's lack of production in 0-3 start to 2021 NFL season.
Seth Wickersham's new book details a scene at the 2008 league meetings where Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and ex-Jets head coach Eric Mangini nearly got into a fistfight.