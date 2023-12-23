Who was the best signee for the FSU football class in 2024? Our superlatives.

Florida State football announced 22 signees on Wednesday the first day of the early signing period.

The Seminoles addressed most of their needs with a strong haul in defensive backs and on the offensive line.

FSU did deal with some attrition, as two 5-star recruits flipped from the Seminoles on signing day, dropping the class from a top-5 position to No. 9 in recruiting rankings.

However, it was still the best signing class under head coach Mike Norvell. In year 4, Norvell has helped lead the Seminoles (13-0) to a perfect season and an ACC Championship. Despite that perfect season, FSU was denied a spot in the 4-team College Football Playoffs.

The No. 5 Seminoles will play No. 6 Georgia (12-1) in the Orange Bowl at 4 p.m. Dec. 30 in Miami Gardens.

FSU added a 5-star recruit, offensive lineman Solomon Thomas, to its 2025 recruiting class Friday.

Here is a look at the superlatives for the signing class for Norvell and his coaching staff.

BEST HIGH SCHOOL SIGNEEE (OFFENSE):

Luke Kromenhoek, QB, Benedictine Military School (Savannah, Ga.)

Benedictine quarterback Luke Kromenhoek finds some open field during Friday night's game against North Oconee.

Before he was even a starting quarterback and served as the backup to primary backup to eventual Auburn signee and Elite 11 finalist Holden Geriner, Norvell and his staff were in on Kromenhoek after he camped at FSU.

Kromenhoek reciprocated the loyalty to FSU by signing with the Seminoles on early signing day, even after a late run from the in-state Georgia.

He completed 168/267 (62.9%) of his passes for 2,578 yards with 24 touchdowns and two interceptions, guiding Benedictine to a 13-1 record as a senior. He also added 558 yards and seven scores on the ground.

Kromenhoek is the No. 35 overall recruit and the No. 4 quarterback, per 247Sports.

He is not likely to see the field as a freshman, but his future for the Seminoles is bright.

BEST HIGH SCHOOL SIGNEEE (DEFENSE)

Charles Lester, DB, Venice High (Venice)

Florida State commit Charles Lester III poses with head coach Mike Norvell during his official visit in June 2023.

Lester also gets credit for the most dramatic signing day. Early in the morning, Lester tweeted that he would not be signing Wednesday before deleting his tweet and FSU announcing his signing.

He is the No. 59 player in the class and the No. 4 corner, per 247Sports.

He is a special talent.

As a two-way player at Venice, Lester totaled 50 tackles, seven pass deflections and three interceptions on defense, while adding 12 catches for 250 yards and three touchdowns on offense. He even added a blocked field goal for good measure.

The 6-foot-1, 171-pound cornerback has a chance to see the field early and often in 2024. He has already been in Tallahassee for weeks and has been at FSU practices.

BEST TRANSFER SIGNEEE (OFFENSE)

None yet

As of Saturday morning, FSU has not signed an offensive player in the portal. However, the Seminoles are favored to land one of DJ Uiagalelei (Oregon State) or Cam Ward (Washington State).

Either player would be a major upgrade for the QB room and raise the ceiling of the 2024 squad.

BEST TRANSFER SIGNEEE (DEFENSE)

Marvin Jones Jr., DE, Georgia/American Heritage (Miami)

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. (7) celebrates after recovering a fumble by Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz (15) at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday, October 28, 2023. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]

The Georgia transfer is Seminole legacy as the son of Marvin Jones, a two-time All-American linebacker at FSU. He won the 1992 Butkus and Lombardi Awards. He went on to play for 11 seasons for the New York Jets.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound lineman played 237 snaps across 12 games and recorded 12 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery this season.

He started for Georgia in the SEC Championship game against Alabama earlier this month and entered the transfer portal days later.

FSU needed an explosive player at the edge on the defensive line with star Jared Verse likely heading to a top-15 selection in the NFL Draft.

Jones was a 5-star prospect out of high school, ranking 21st overall in the nation, according to 247Sports. He was the second-best edge prospect and the fifth-best player in the state of Florida.

BEST FLIP

Landen Thomas, TE, Colquitt County (Moultrie, Ga.)

2024 tight end Landen Thomas out of Moultrie, Ga. became FSU's second 2024 commit Monday night.

Thomas was once committed to the Seminoles in 2021, but backed off the pledge and committed to Georgia on July 7, 2022. He rejoined the class on April 17 and signed with the team Wednesday.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pounder is rated as the No. 87 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class and is the seventh-ranked tight end.

Thomas grabbed 35 catches for 551 yards and six touchdowns as a senior, helping the Packers to a 12-1 record and quarterfinal appearance in 7A state playoffs

With tight end Jaheim Bell declaring for the NFL Draft and fellow tight ends Markeston Douglas and Preston Daniels in the transfer portal, Thomas has a great shot at early playing time.

WORST FLIP

KJ Bolden, DB, Buford High (Buford, Ga.)

2024 Buford ATH KJ Bolden awaits a play during a game against Clarke Central on Aug. 27, 2021 in Athens, Georgia.

FSU stole a couple of players from Georgia between a flip and a transfer, but it also lost its biggest prize in the 2024 class to the Bulldogs.

The 5-star defensive back has flipped from FSU to Georgia after originally committing to the Seminoles over the Bulldogs and Auburn on Aug. 5.

Bolden - standing at 6-foot-1 - is ranked as the No. 15 overall player and the top safety in the 2024 recruiting cycle, per 247Sports and a prospect the Seminoles liked a lot.

Bolden was the Region 8-7A Defensive Player of the Year in his senior season as a two-way player at Buford.

Buford went 11-2 and made the quarterfinals of Georgia's AAAAAAA playoffs, led by Bolden who totaled 33 tackles, 4 interceptions and 3 PBU on defense. He also caught 30 passes for 663 yards and 14 scores on offense while also rushing for a TD and returned a pair of kickoffs for scores.

Fastest

Micahi Danzy, RB, Florida High (Tallahassee)

Florida high juniors Ashton Hampton (2) and Micahi Danzy (8) celebrate a touchdown in the Class 2S state semifinal matchup between Florida High and Bishop Verot on Dec. 2, 2022, at Mike Hickman Stadium. The Seminoles won, 38-28.

Signing the local Tallahassee Danzy was a high priority for FSU, as he added a ton of speed in the backfield for the Seminoles.

Danzy, a 6-foot-1, 175-pounder, is also the reigning Class 2A state champion in the 200- and 400-meter dash and USATF National Junior Olympic Champion in the 400.

He missed the majority of his senior season with a thigh injury sustained in Florida High’s 31-28 win at Ocala Trinity Catholic on Sept. 29.

Danzy had nearly 600 rushing yards and averaged 9.5 yards per carry as a senior. He had 1,809 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns in 2022.

DON’T OVERLOOK (OFFENSE)

Kam Davis, RB, Dougherty High, Albany, Ga.

2024 recruit Kam Davis commits to Florida State

Davis has been committed to FSU since February 25, 2021. He picked the program when it was at its lowest point. The Seminoles have gone 23-3 over the last two seasons to prove Davis' bet correct.

The 5-10, 220-pound back from Dougherty High in Albany, Georgia, is ranked the No. 133 overall recruit in the class. He is the No. 7 running back and the No. 17 player in the state.

Davis was limited to three games in his senior season but averaged 8.9 yards per carry and 14.9 yards per catch and finished with five total touchdowns. He was the 2022 Georgia AAA Player of the Year as a junior.

With Trey Benson NFL-bound and CJ Campbell and Rodney Hill in the transfer portal, Davis has the size and skill to carve out a role next season.

DON’T OVERLOOK (DEFENSE)

DD Holmes, DL, Gonzaga High (Washington, D.C.)

DD Holmes (left), a 3-star defensive lineman in the 2024 recruiting class is on an official visit with his mother, on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Tallahassee, Florida.

Holmes may have only been a 3-star prospect and the 86th-best defensive lineman in the class by 247Sports, but his talent and size are intriguing.

He is, however, ranked as a 4-star by Rivals and as one of the top 25 defensive ends in the class.

Holmes had 19 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception in six games as a senior. He also added two touchdown catches as a senior, helping Gonzaga reach. the semifinal of the WCAC Playoffs. In two years as a starter, Holmes had 56 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, five sacks and three interceptions.

Florida State 2024 recruiting class

Below are the 22 recruits currently committed to Florida State's 2024 class, along with their ranking on 247Sports Composite.

Quarterback

4-star Luke Kromenhoek - Benedictine Military School - Savannah, Ga. - No. 5 quarterback, No. 54 overall

Running back

4-star Kameron Davis - Dougherty High - Albany, Ga. - No. 3 running back, No. 69 overall

Wide receiver

4-star Elijah Moore - Good Counsel High - Olney, Md. - No. 24 wide receiver, No. 167 overall

4-star Camdon Frier - Suwannee High - Live Oak - No. 67 wide receiver, No. 434 overall

Tight end

4-star Landen Thomas Colquitt County - Moultrie, Ga. - No. 5 tight end, No. 64 overall prospect

Athlete

4-star Lawayne McCoy - Miami Central High - Miami - No. 8 athlete, No. 194 overall

4-star Micahi Danzy - Florida High - Tallahassee, Fla. - No. 10 athlete, No. 214 overall

4-star BJ Gibson - Wilcox County - Rochelle, Ga. - No. 18 athlete, No. 396 overall

4-star Ricky Knight III - Cardinal Newman - West Palm Beach, Fla. - No. 22 athlete, No. 426 overall

Offensive line

4-star Jonathan Daniels - Pine Forest High - Pensacola, Fla. - No. 4 inside offensive lineman, No. 118 overall

4-star Manasse Itete - Central Catholic - Modesto, CA - No. 27 offensive tackle, No. 359 overall

3-star Tye Hylton - Oviedo High - Oviedo, Fla. - No. 48 offensive tackle, No. 686 overall

3-star Jayden Todd - West Laurens High - Dublin, Ga. - No. 85 offensive tackle, No. 1,111 overall

Linebacker

3-star Jayden Parrish - Atlantic High, Fla. - Delray Beach - No. 61 linebacker, No. 674 overall

3-star Timir Hickman-Collins - Fort Mill, S.C. - Indian Land High - No. 76 linebacker, No. 875 overall

Defensive Line

5-star Armondo Blount - Miami Central High - Miami - No. 4 defensive lineman, No. 22 overall

4-star DD Holmes - Gonzaga High - Washington, D.C. - No. 38 defensive lineman, No. 322 overall

3-star Jamorie Flagg - Booker T. Washington - Miami - No. 102 defensive lineman, No. 869 overall

Defensive back

4-star Charles Lester - Venice High - Venice, Fla. - No. 3 cornerback, No. 39 overall

4-star Cai Bates - Edgewater High - Orlando - No. 8 cornerback, No. 86 overall

4-star Jamari Howard - Norland High - Miami - No. 11 cornerback, No. 111 overall

Kicker

3-star Jake Weinberg - American Heritage Delray Beach - No. 6 kicker, No. 2,248 overall

