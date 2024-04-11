Best in Show(case): Teams prepare for top competition in event's ninth edition

Apr. 11—The Tri-State Showcase has grown since its inception in the 2016 season.

What started as a six-game event at two locations is now 32 games at six different locations across two days for the ninth iteration that begins on Friday.

At its core, however, the showcase is still the same: A well-managed event pitting top-notch softball teams from around the area to test the clubs' mettle and gauge where they are at the season's midpoint.

"It's definitely a premiere event in the tri-state," Ashland coach Scott Ingram said. "I'm obviously really looking forward to it. It's a fun weekend not only to participate in, but you get to watch a lot of good softball."

One thing has changed this year. It will be the first year without showcase co-creator and organizer Dave Wheeler.

Wheeler and Ingram came up with the idea for the event after a conversation about bringing high-level competition to the area.

Wheeler announced his retirement from Boyd County last May, which opened the door for Lance Seasor to take the reins of the Lions program.

Seasor now finds himself organizing what has become a sizeable undertaking.

"There's been a lot of organizational things that kept me busy for the past few months," Seasor said with a laugh. "There's a lot of loose ends to make sure get tied up. It's been a busy time. But, everyone has been so great to work with. I'm just really looking forward to it."

"It's a little bit different this year not having Dave around," Ingram said. "But Lance has jumped right in and done a great job with it. It keeps growing and it's harder and harder to keep count of how many teams are in it."

At last count, 28 teams will be involved in the showcase.

"You always play good competition in the showcase," East Carter coach Derek Calhoun said. "You know you're going to see some really good pitching, good defense, and good hitting. It's a really good weekend."

The weekend starts with Ashland going up against Scott, West Virginia, which is scheduled for a 5:30 p.m. first pitch on Friday.

"This is the first time we've played the early game," Ingram said. "I wanted to play the early game just to mix it up a little bit. Some of these teams, you don't know a lot about them. So we're really focusing on what we do more than what they're doing."

The Skyhawks are 8-6 at press time, and will also be the first team Boyd County meets in the showcase, with all three of the Lions' games coming on Saturday.

"I want to see our girls come out ready to play in that first game," Seasor said. "We don't need to have a letdown or lose any of the momentum we built up at Myrtle Beach. We need to do the small things, get ahead of hitters, make the routine plays."

As for the tripleheader aspect, Seasor thinks it's a great environment to test and build the team's ability to step up in tough situations.

"We want to put them in tough situations against tough teams and see how they respond to that," Seasor said. "They'll be in those types of tough situations in the postseason and this is a perfect way to prepare for that."

Ingram hopes to see his crew respond accordingly to the showcase environment.

"There's always certain things you schedule throughout a season to see how your team will respond," Ingram said. "The times in the showcase can be a little extreme, going from early games to late games, but it's a good test for your team."

The Raiders, who will once again be a host for the event, open on Friday against Fleming County. The game was just finalized on Tuesday.

"You have to make sure you're always ready to go," Calhoun said on Monday before learning who their Friday opponent would be. "That's one thing I really like about this group is how they stay ready. But no matter who you're playing, it'll always be a tough game in the Tri-State Showcase. We'll play three really good ball teams that all play differently, so we'll see what we have."

The Panthers will enter the game with a 3-3 record. The team has played just one game since March 28, a loss to Ashland on Tuesday.

Calhoun's mindset this season is focused on learning and getting better each day. The wins are always good, but the ones that really matter come in May.

"We still consider this right here to be the preseason," Calhoun said. "The main season doesn't start until the district tournament. There'll be games leading up to that where we'll win and games where we'll get beat. But it's all about getting better. When you get to that district tournament, everyone has the same 0-0 record."

The mindset is probably shared by every coach coming to the Tri-State Showcase. The event is set up for teams to find success regardless of wins and losses. The opportunity to grow and learn is ever present throughout the event, especially given the new faces that teams will face over the weekend.

"It's something you can really look forward to," Ingram said. "You're going to get to play and watch some teams that you may not get to see throughout the year. It's just a good weekend."

It's one of the many things Seasor says is great about the Showcase.

"Everybody really likes this event," Seasor said. "It gets a lot of great teams coming into our area, everyone generates a little bit of revenue off of it. It's just a great thing to take part in."