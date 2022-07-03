The best shots from WWE’s Money in the Bank: Liv Morgan, Theory rule the night

In this article:

WWE held its Money in the Bank pay-per-view event on Saturday. The Superstars who wound up with the briefcases put themselves in a position to earn a shot at the champion, whoever, that might be, whenever they want. Here are the results and some of the best shots from the event…

SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey defeated Natalya but …

Liv Morgan defeated Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown Women’s title (:31).

