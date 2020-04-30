Shortstop is a surprisingly deep position in Red Sox history.

From the power of Vern Stephens to the slickness of Hall of Famer Luis Aparicio to the emergence of MVP candidate Xander Bogaerts, the Red Sox have started some impressive shortstops over the years who won't make this list.

The only Gold Glove in the group belongs to Rick Burleson, in 1979, but the Rooster is another casualty of a strong class.

Get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App

There's only one Hall of Famer in the bunch, but three other near-misses, as well as one of the most recognizable stars of the 1990s.

Bogaerts was easily the toughest omission, but there's a better than even chance that when his current six-year contract expires, he'll be No. 1 on this list, so be sure to check back with us in a few years.

Who are the best shortstops in Red Sox history? Ranking the Top 5 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston