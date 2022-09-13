Best of Shannon Sharpe on 'MNF' with Peyton Eli Week 1
Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe breaks down Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli Manning.
Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe breaks down Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli Manning.
The Seattle Seahawks outlasted the Denver Broncos on the Monday Night Football opener. Here are winners and losers from the contest.
Broncos kicker Brandon McManus talked what went wrong after missing a 64-yard field goal that would've won the game.
Rarely in this day and age is there anything on which the vast majority of people agree. Tonight, we found something around which we could all rally. In his first game as a head coach, Nathaniel Hackett made a bizarre decision to take the football out of Bronco quarterback Russell Wilson‘s hands with the game [more]
Melvin Gordon's fumble wrecked a Broncos drive
Patrick Mahomes signed a $450 million deal to stay with the Kansas City Chiefs for a long time. He's spending his money well so far.
Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season was full of surprises. Here are the latest power rankings as the league returned.
Watch Bucs running back Leonard Fournette bring the hammer to Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons
The Broncos and Seahawks played a thriller in Russell Wilson's return to Seattle.
Nebraska faces a challenging situation in its search to replace Scott Frost. The school has pedigree and money. But who are the candidates it can get?
A fan video shows Bears fans why the team wants to move out of Soldier Field.
No one in NFL history has matched what the Chiefs coach has done.
Russell Wilson throws his first TD pass as a Bronco! What a play by Jerry Jeudy.
Following the 49ers' disappointing 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field, NBC Sports Bay Area analyst Donte Whitner had an interesting take regarding the offense.
Sunday in Arizona, Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes walked behind a microphone half an hour after torching the Cardinals. What came next was illuminating.
The San Francisco 49ers lost more than a game in a sloppy season-opener at Chicago. The Niners lost starting running back Elijah Mitchell to a knee injury in the 19-10 loss to the Bears on Sunday. Mitchell is expected to be sidelined for about two months.
The Chargers even poked fun at Raiders fans.
What was Tom Brady up to during his 11-day absence from the Buccaneers? And will the 2022 season be the quarterback's last? NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shared what he's hearing.
Week 1 of the NFL season led to a significant shuffle in the Power Rankings
Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Monday on 105.3 The Fan that the team would be “evaluating all options” with Dak Prescott expected to miss 6-8 weeks with a fractured thumb. The Cowboys are expected to go with backup Cooper Rush as they did in the one game Prescott missed with a calf injury [more]
The Steelers are banged up after a tough Week 1 win over the Bengals, but there's been some early good news on the status of injured running back Najee Harris before the Week 2 game vs. the Patriots.