This $10 shampoo is the industry’s best-kept secret for curing bald spots and dryness: 'It’s a miracle, actually!'

Baldness, split ends and dryness affect so many people's scalps and different hair textures, regardless of age. They're among the leading reasons folks seek out hair treatments and targeted products. While many use hair oils to remedy these concerns, experienced hairstylists and experts say that it all starts with the shampoo you use, and this one from Mielle Organics is the best of the best.

Based on over 9,000 Amazon shoppers' reviews and Amazon editors (thanks to its "Amazon's Choice" seal), Mielle Organics found a proven remedy to specifically help with bald spots and dryness. It works so well that thousands of reviewers say it's "a miracle."

Best of all, it's just $10!

This best-selling shampoo, packed with strengthening biotin, intensely moisturizes dry hair and scalps. Effective on all hair types and textures, the gentle shampoo nourishes and cleanses the hair and scalp without stripping. It simultaneously strengthens weak and brittle hair thanks to its nutrient-packed formula that shoppers and hair professionals love.

Its strength-forward formula helps treat and further prevent split ends and welcomes healthy, shiny hair. It also produces a luxurious lather that shoppers love, and its subtle rosemary scent is another feature that reviewers rave about, with several saying it's surprisingly calming and soothing.

The Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Strengthening Shampoo is paraben, paraffin, sulfate, DEA and mineral oil-free. It's also not tested on animals and is 100% organic, according to the brand.

One shopper who gave this shampoo to their balding friend shared that they were shocked that it helped his hair grow after years of unsuccessful treatments.

"I gave this to my balding friend and his hair immediately started to come back," the five-star reviewer wrote. "It's a miracle, actually. He had a lot of hair loss and it's grown back like no other."

Pro tip: Pair the Rosemary Mint Strengthening Shampoo with the brand's No. 1 best-selling Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil for the ultimate hair growth power duo.

Amazon Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Strengthening Shampoo Infused With Biotin Thousands of shoppers say that, after trying tons of unsuccessful treatments, this shampoo is the only thing that works for curing bald spots and dryness. $9 at Amazon

