Literally everybody swooped up these 9 Prime Day deals yesterday — and they’re still on sale!

I know Prime Day (or Prime Big Deal Days) is still going on, but I’m still shocked at the wild deals that are popping up left and right. Considering so many people participate in the madness of Prime Day every year — and are currently scooping up all Prime Day deals as we speak — it’s only natural to be nosy about everyone’s hauls.

To help you, I did some deep diving and found the best Prime Day deals that everyone took advantage of yesterday. Deals include a viral hair-strengthening shampoo, a new Amazon Echo model and the most glowing body oil straight from France. After all, the worst kind of FOMO is Prime Day FOMO.

Below, peep some of these best-selling Prime Day deals from day one that are still on sale today!

Promising 5-Star Review: “They are not only actually sharp knives but they also are great looking — I love the colors and the sheaths for each one. I have some, that I use all the time out in a holder and the others are safely in a drawer in their sheaths. I bought them for myself to update my kitchen gear, but they would also make a great gift. Functional and really cute at the same time.”

Promising 5-Star Review: “Amazon Fire TV stick completely changed my entertainment experience. The setup was so easy. I plugged it into my TV and connected to Wi-Fi in no time. The on-screen instructions were clear and straightforward. Alexa voice recognition is robust and catchy. Streaming is smooth, and I haven’t encountered any buffering issues. Besides, its compact size was perfect for the space in the back of TV. Most interesting, its connects with the mobile app without effort. So i can control the TV with my mobile also.”

Promising 5-Star Review: “I used to have oily skin, but as I’ve gotten older, I now use moisturizer and face oil. This has become my absolutely favorite face, skin, and hair oil. And it smells amazing!! In the summer I don’t even need to wear my normal perfume because I smell like I just got off of the beach on the French Riviera.”

Promising 5-Star Review: “This Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo it is a must to have. Very helpful to keep the house clean when you have a dog at home like I do. The vacuum suctions very well and picks up dogs hairs and other things very very well. Very good quality and a better life. I love it. 🙏”

Promising 5-Star Review: “I’m surprised they keep my feet as warm as they do, but they really do! I absolutely love these socks.”

Promising 5-Star Review: “1. Quickest delivery ever. 2. Easy assembly. 3. Very simple to use. 4. It comes with 12 settings. I ordered this because I HAD chronic pain in my neck, back and shoulders for over six months now. I got on this machine and instantly allllll the pain went away!!!!! I’ve been trying everythinggggggggggg. THIS WORKS. I AM SOOOOO HAPPY and RELIEVED. THIS MACHINE HAS JUST CHANGED MY LIFE.”

Promising 5-Star Review: “I was looking for a new shampoo for my fine hair that would help strengthen and help with less hair fallout. After using it about 4x I can feel the difference it has made to my hair. Not only has it made my hair stronger I have less hair in my wet hair comb after shampooing with Mielle. This is one of the best shampoos I’ve tried. It’s so thick that a little goes a long way to lather up your hair. I also like the scent… really spa like.”

Promising 5-Star Review: “The sound of this speaker is wonderful. I can hear stuff clearly if it’s a podcast or music. The microphone is great and Alexa has no problems hearing my voice and responding to it. I also like I don’t have to shout out loud for Alexa on my speaker, and I can activate Alexa with my normal speaking voice. I had no issues setting it up with my app on my phone and iPad. Likewise, I can easily switch the connections between my phone and iPad.”

Promising Review: “Love knowing that there is a surge protector on that outlet now, the USB chargers are a feature that I didn’t know I couldn’t go without until I got it, and the extra outlet are extremely useful!”

