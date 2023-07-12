Who has the best secondary in 2023 Arizona high school football? The Republic rates them

This is another position group that The Arizona Republic is breaking down and ranking for the 2023 high school football season. It's the last layer of defense. And it's the guys who pride themselves in shutting down elite receivers. A good group in the back end of the defense will take a team deep in the playoffs. The first eight listed are interchangeable with each of them having strong arguments on why they feel they have the best group of DBs. Coaches provided input for this list.

While looking toward the Chandler Wolves sideline, Basha Bears cornerback Miles Lockhart (1) holds up the “shush” sign at Austin Field in Chandler on Oct. 28, 2022.

Top 16 secondaries in Arizona

1. Chandler Basha

This is the most experienced and polished position group for the defending Open Division state champions. They return four guys who either started or made significant contributions from last year's team. It is led by senior cornerback Miles Lockhart, who recently committed to Ohio State. But Lockhart spent the spring and much of the summer in a walking boot. Coach Chris McDonald said that Lockhart could miss the season opener but should be good to go after that, as he continues to rehab and get into game shape. He's not only the top-rated corner in the state, he can play nickel and is a good running back, who may see more work on offense than any time in his prep career.

Then, there's senior safety Tommy Prassas, a BYU commit, who will be starting his third varsity season. Jameson Stamps is another senior corner with offers from Adams State, Sacred Heart and Rocky Mountain. He put on a ton of size and strength this off-season to go along with his speed, McDonald said. D.J. Jaiman is a senior corner/nickel with great instincts. He had an ACL tear in early February so he won't be back until at least the second half of the season.

Senior Safety Vince Lenzy had quality time last year and will compete at strong safety. Newcomers Trey Knox (corner) and Kaedyn Smith (safety/corner), both sophomores, should contribute.

Chandler linebacker Nathan Escandon (42) and safety Kennedy Urlacher (4) make a tackle on Saguaro quarterback Devon Dampier (4) during a game at Chandler High School on Sept. 23, 2022.

2. Chandler

Coach Rick Garretson believes he's got the best secondary in Arizona. He feels good with this group with Notre Dame-commit Kennedy Urlacher (6-foot, 195) back at free safety and Utah-commit Sammie Hunter, one of the fastest players in the state, at corner. Hunter ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at Utah's camp, which led to his offer. Garretson liked junior Austin Bradley (6-0, 170), and senior Niko Clark (5-11, 165) at the corners. Safety JoJo Taylor (6-0, 180) is an excellent tackler who played well when called on last season. Orion Kupu (5-8, 165), a senior, also will impact the game at any of the secondary spots.

3. Gilbert Higley

The defending 5A champions return three starters — corner Nijrell Eason and safeties Donovan Aidoo and Andrew Zubey — in the secondary and another, senior Chansyn Mapa, who started his sophomore year but missed his junior season due to a torn ACL. Coach Eddy Zubey believes he's got the best secondary in the state. Andrew Zubey had 12 tackles in the 5A championship game. Eason and Aidoo both have multiple Division I offers.

Casteel cornerback Jeremiah Newcombe speaks to the press during Chandler Unified School District's Media Day with players from Arizona College Prep, Chandler, Hamilton, Basha, Casteel and Perry High Schools at Valle Luna Mexican Restaurant on Aug. 3, 2022.

4. Queen Creek Casteel

Coach Bobby Newcombe also believes he's got the No. 1 defensive backfield in the state. It starts with his son, senior Jeremiah Newcombe, an Oklahoma commit who has 25 Division I scholarship offers. He has started since his freshman year and is a physical corner who has a high football IQ and is technically sound as a cover guy. Then, there is senior Gerayas Grimes, who has five D. I offers, and has run 100 meters in 10.89 seconds. He covers a tremendous amount of space. Sophomore Mason Lewis has four D. I offers and is the son of Mike Lewis, who played 14 years in the NFL. Senior Zach Brown is a returning contributor, along with junior Landon Patch. This secondary will be up for the challenge of going up against strong receivers and quarterbacks in the 6A Premier Region.

5. Scottsdale Saguaro

This might be the deepest position group in the state. The Sabercats are loaded with athletes who can cover space, tackle and cause turnovers. It's led by cornerbacks Dajon Hinton, Jaci Dickerson and Jakobi Spence. Coach Zak HIll also mentions Kyeon Murray and Kydel Stone who also are quality corners. His safeties down the list are Fred Parsons, Omar Lazcano and freshman Zeth Thues. If one goes down, next man up. The Cats won't see any dropoff in talent in the secondary.

6. Peoria Centennial

This is another program that feels it has the best secondary in the state. Like Saguaro, it is very deep in the back end of the defense, led by cornerback Kenny Worthy III (6-0, 170), who was first-team, all-region last year. He led 6A in interceptions. He'll be a four-year varsity starter. Corner Marcus Logan will be a third-year varsity player and one of the more athletic players on the team. Phillip Braxton transferred in from Laveen Cesar Chavez and can play any position in the secondary with his speed and intelligence. Safety Hayden Allen might have been Mountain Ridge's biggest loss, after he transferred in during the spring. Iverson Small and Sa'Mar Turner are quality safeties. The average GPA of this group is 3.25.

Desert Mountain Wolves junior wide receiver Dylan Tapley (3) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Notre Dame Prep Saints in overtime at Desert Mountain High School football stadium in Scottsdale on Oct. 7, 2022.

7. Scottsdale Desert Mountain

When you return Arizona State-commit Dylan Tapley at safety and Texas-commit Santana Wilson at corner, the Wolves know they're in great shape. Tapley, who is 6-4, 195, had eight interceptions with 155 yards in returns last year. He also defended 15 passes. Wilson had four interceptions and 12 passes defensed. Cornerback Elijah Mears intercepted two passes. Sophomore Ryan McDonough was a strong contributor as a freshman and is back bigger, stronger and faster.

8. Goodyear Desert Edge

This group is loaded with skill and speed, led by Kansas-commit Aundre Gibson, a senior cornerback. Junior corner Jamar Beal-Goines is one of the fastest players in the state. Jonathan Kamara, a beast at 6-3, 208, another Kansas commit, is a hybrid safety/linebacker. Julian Gregory has moved from corner to safety, after starting seven games at corner last year. Michael Bryant is a versatile safety and Brody Willis (6-3, 180) is a ball hawk in center field.

9. Tempe Corona del Sol

The Aztecs are fast, quick and possess a fearlessness in the secondary that sets them apart from most. Both corners, Keyvon Thomas and Brandon Holmes, are lock-down guys who have tremendous confidence and ball skills. Holmes is eager to return after missing the second half of last season with a broken football. Before that, he hadn't given up a touchdown. Thomas has offers from Nevada, Colorado State, Utah State and San Diego State. They have talented safeties in Kambrell Walker (5-11, 175), Domonick Ruiz and Jayme Lott.

10. Mesa Desert Ridge

Coach Roy Lopez has great confidence in the back end of his defense, which is led by three-year starters Samuel Johns (5-11, 180) and Casen Moore (5-11, 195). Both are great at closing in and making big hits. Andrew Hines (6-2, 180) and Carson Brewer (6-1, 180) jump out, along with speedy Rylan Sargent.

American Leadership Academy Gilbert North safety Tyton Slade (12) celebrates his sack against Arizona College Prep on Friday, Oct. 21. 2022.

11. American Leadership Gilbert North

The defending 4A champions have a strong secondary, led by two-way star Tyton Slade (6-2, 185), who had nine interceptions last season. He plays safety, along with McKay Beardall. Both returning starters, along with hybrid safety/linebacker Boston Morris. Coach Randy Ricedorff said he's got six guys who will be battling for cornerback jobs. They are Malec Barrett, Amare Thomas, Kohl Martin, Tanner Hatch, Shane Muir and Garett Baker.

12. Gilbert Highland

It's going to be hard to replace safety Joseph Allen, The Republic's Defensive Player of the Year in the state last season. But coach Brock Farrel loves the energy and speed that a young secondary will possess. It may take until midseason for these guys to mold into such a cohesive unit that you've forgotten how young they are. Cody Cullimore is the only returning starter in the secondary from the two-time defending 6A champions. He might be the team's best all-around player. Senior Terrence Martin played some last season so he's expected to have a breakout season. After that, there are some unproven players, including transfer Lamar Stephens, who will have to sit the first five games. Farrel believes this could be the fastest secondary he has had.

13. Phoenix Northwest Christian

Coach David Inness loves his secondary, especially the experience and skills they have. He calls the six guys he will be using in the secondary "great character guys, leaders on campus." Four of them were on Northwest Christian's two-time 3A state championship baseball team. They're led by senior Gunnar Penzkover (5-10, 165), a three-year starter who made All-Arizona in baseball and was the winning pitcher in the state title game. Senior Kyler Thurston (5-9, 160) is a three-year starter at safety who also stars at receiver on offense. Cole Martin and Devon Helmer are returning starters and great athletes. Senior Anthony Gonzalez missed last season after starting as a sophomore. Cole Muscari plays safety and corner.

14. Phoenix Trevor Browne

They return a secondary that has had 28 interceptions over the last two seasons. Senior cornerbacks R.J. Strickland and Eric Washington key this fast, fearless secondary. Juniors Ryan Henley, Mannie Campos and Oswaldo Martinez all have been key contributors since their freshman year. The experience these guys have puts them on the list.

15. Gilbert San Tan Charter

This small-school secondary can't be taken lightly. Three starters return: Mike Aguinaga (5-9, 165), Daniel Dippre (5-10, 160) and Maison Coffman (5-10, 150), all seniors. They all bring different abilities to the secondary and all have high football IQs.

16. American Leadership West Foothills

Coach Chad Mitton, who was one of the state's best defensive backs when he played for his dad Bill at Trevor Browne, feels like he's got a solid secondary, led by strong safety Jack Heyward (6-2, 200) and free safety Caden Callister (6-0, 200). Tegan Kirkpatrick (5-10, 170) and Dayton Foster (5-8, 160) are experienced and skilled corners. They're all seniors.

