Best of Sean Payton on 'MNF' with Peyton Eli Week 9
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton joins Peyton and Eli Manning during "Monday Night Football."
The busy Panthers made three additions to their practice squad on Monday.
Here's a look at every Monday Night Football matchup in 2022 and how fans can watch each game.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) The Las Vegas Raiders are becoming a safe bet to blow a huge, early lead. The Raiders lost for the third time this season after being up at least 17 points, a troubling trend that has them alone at the bottom of the AFC West. Derek Carr and Davante Adams struggled to connect after halftime, and the Raiders (2-6) were shut out in the second half in a 27-20 loss at Jacksonville (3-6) on Sunday.
The Chiefs quarterback etched his name in the record book once again.
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel spoke Monday abut AFC South Indianapolis Colts' decision to fire coach Frank Reich on Monday.
Derek Carr and Davante Adams start fast but the offense fizzles in the second half.
The Carolina Panthers’ quick turnaround for Week 10 didn’t stop interim head coach Steve Wilks from shaking up the coaching staff and quarterback depth chart.
A few Patriots players apparently observed Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard calling out their offensive plays at the line of scrimmage in Sunday's game.
With Week 9 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the books, let's take a look at the updated power rankings heading into Week 10.
We are at the midpoint of the NFL season. How does the NFL playoff picture look for both conferences at the season's halfway point?
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel explains why he yelled at Justin Fields to stop tearing up his team's defense during Sunday's game.
Rex Ryan lost a Patriots-Jets bet with ESPN colleague Tedy Bruschi and he was forced to pay up in the best way possible.
This is a perfect opportunity for the Steelers.
The Chiefs and Titans were practically playing different sports on Sunday night. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 43 of 68 passes for 446 yards. Titans quarterback Malik Willis completed 5 of 16 passes for 80 yards. The NFL has never seen a box score like that before. Kansas City completed 38 more passes than Tennessee, [more]
The Chiefs defensive tackle was in no mood to hear criticism from the Fox Sports talk host.
A big win by LSU pushed the Tigers into the top 10 of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll that saw Alabama, Clemson tumbled after road losses.
Yes, Tom Brady is the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards. And touchdowns. And almost every other passing statistic. But what is remarkable — what sets him apart from most athletes in most sports — is that he is still playing at age 45 and still performing at an elite level. To put that in perspective, we’ve come up with a list of history’s greatest quarterbacks as a comparison. Each week, ...
McCarthy spent 13 years coaching Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, whom he'll face at Lambeau Field in Week 10. And he spoke at length about just how much those years meant to him on Monday.
Georgia was No. 1 in the AP poll last week but No. 3 in the first College Football Playoff rankings.