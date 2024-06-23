'Best Scottish rugby result of the pro era' - your views on Glasgow win

[BBC]

We asked for your views after Glasgow Warrior's incredible URC final victory over the Bulls on Saturday night.

Here's what some of you had to say:

David: So proud of this team. Two years ago we were taken apart by Leinster, shipping 76 points on a very dark day. With Franco Smith at the helm the champagne attacking flair is still there but a mean and organised defence has created a team difficult to beat. Saturday night was so good, can still barely believe it. Vote Franco for PM!

Ross: Stunning, what a club, what a team. My two-year-old granddaughter was shouting 'We are Warriors!'.

Jonnie: I am Edinburgh fan, however even I feel buzzed by this win. How many times have we seen Scottish teams fall short? But Glasgow showed enough grit and determination to see this one through! So many key international players were involved in that win and I really hope the new-found swagger and confidence leaks into the national side.

Stuart: Fantastic! Jack Dempsey, for me was the man of the match, Matt Fagerson was awesome too! Champions Cup next year, wouldn’t that be marvellous. All the Warriors played their socks off. Well done to Franco and his staff too.

Dave: Simply the best Scottish rugby result of the professional era. Better than anything the national team has done, even the victories over England or France. The defensive ferocity the Warriors have brought to their three playoff matches has not been matched by a Scottish side. Superb result for the club, players and the Scottish rugby fan.

Dougie: Outstanding! So great to see a Scottish team tough it out and win through grit and steel. I agree that this is better than 2015. Back then we blew Munster off the park helped in no small part by an unplayable Leone Nakarawa. This, though, was all about attitude and bite. Playing away from home, in altitude with 50k fans against us. Brilliant.

Euan: Incredible performance - so proud of my team. They played fantastic knockout rugby and to win in South Africa at altitude. Two years ago we were in the depths - now two finals in two years and a URC championship - pinch me!

Rob: Franco Smith is the ideal coach to move Scotland's national team forward. All that talent wasted still having Gregor Townsend in charge.

Gordon: The team defied the odds and beat their last two opponents in their own backyards. The defensive display is the best I have ever seen from the GW over the last two games and I feel that made the difference. Fantastic achievement and I dare say few very people genuinely believed they could do it. Well done to the team and the coaching staff.