Best Scotland yet to come - Wright

Scotland loosehead prop Molly Wright says the national team are reaping the rewards of "long-term investment" in women's rugby.

Bryan Easson's side could clinch third place in the Six Nations with a win away to Ireland on Saturday.

Victory would cap off an impressive campaign for Scotland, while also securing their place in the World Cup in England next year.

"We're now seeing the benefits of the long-term investment, and it has taken a couple of years for us to get there," Wright said.

"It's probably the most consistent our squad has been, so you're starting to really see the connection in the group. We're hoping to see them fire together at the weekend.

"We still feel like we've left stuff out there. But do I think you've seen the best version of us? Absolutely not, so hopefully more to come.

"We want young boys and young girls picking up a rugby ball after watching us play."

Opponents Ireland trail Scotland by two points ahead of their meeting in Belfast, with Wright anticipating the hosts will be determined to bounce back from their 88-10 defeat by England last weekend.

"I think we need to prepare for an Ireland that wants to retaliate for their big loss at the weekend," she added. "Every game we play against Ireland is a tough-fought match.

"This weekend we 100% believe we can do a job. We're not worried about what we can do after it."