The best scheme fits from the first round of the 2021 NFL draft

The first night of the 2021 NFL draft is in the books, and we now know where 32 rookies will embark on their professional football journeys. From Trevor Lawrence kicking the night off to the Jacksonville Jaguars to Joe Tryon ending it with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, we can begin to imagine how these incoming players are going to fit in with their new organizations.

Some fits might be perfect, while others could take a bit of work to smooth over. But from where we sit, here are the s ix best scheme fits from the first round of the 2021 NFL draft.

San Francisco 49ers: Trey Lance

A few weeks ago I appeared on "Pac-12 Today" on SiriusXM's Pac-12 channel with Guy Haberman and Ryan Leaf, and during that show Guy was kind enough to remind me of a piece that I had written a while back. This piece, titled "Why Kyle Shanahan and Trey Lance are a match made in heaven." So it should come as no surprise that I think the San Francisco 49ers did the smart thing to come up and draft Lance out of North Dakota State. In fact, this is a pairing that I foretold almost a year ago. Last summer I sat down with Matt Waldman to study Lance's game, and at the end of the episode I declared that Lance could run Shanahan's offense immediately: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4oP3O1C3PUc But there are a number of other reasons why this fit makes sense, beyond what Matt and I discussed last June. Part of it starts with this: Verbiage. Anyone who has studied a West Coast playbook, or specifically a Shanahan playbook, knows that the terminology can be a bit…wordy. Sometimes a play call from these offenses sounds more like a Dennis Miller bit from a comedy club, one that begins with a discussion of airplane food and winds up with a deep dive into the Romanov Dynasty. A few years ago, Mark Schelerth sat down with Shanahan before a game and asked him to recite a play call. Here is what the coach came up with:

In case you missed that: “Y-Short to strong-right clamp Ace; H 2 Y-Bingo X-Comeback; can it with with Roll-Right B-Shallow on two.” Now, Shanahan somewhat cheats here, because he is really calling two potential plays that the quarterback will decide between at the line of scrimmage. The first play is H 2 Y-Bingo X-Comeback. The second is Roll-Right B-Shallow. The “can it with” language means that if the QB does not like what he sees from the defense, he can change from H 2 Y-Bingo X-Comeback to Roll-Right B-Shallow” by using a “kill” call. Lance can handle that, and handle it pretty early. Take what NDSU quarterback coach Randy Hedberg explained when he met with the media prior to Lance’s pro day workout:

I would say offensively, we’re probably more West Coast type. I think we probably resemble more West Coast; our verbiage gets kind of long. And that’s one thing our quarterbacks do, is we’re able to verbalize in the huddle where most quarterbacks don’t. They aren’t in a huddle in college anymore; they’re looking at signs on the sideline and not dictating what protections are in place. We verbalize the play in the huddle, and I think that’s one thing that would be a plus for Trey at the next level. He’s done that in our system, but it does resemble more West Coast than anything.

And the “kill” system, the “can it with” terminology that Shanahan uses? Lance is ready for that as well, as Hedberg outlined:

To answer your second question first: No, it’s the same that we had for Carson [Wentz] and Easton [Stick]. Our offense puts a lot of emphasis on the quarterback processing at the line of scrimmage with protections. They have an option to set the protections more often than not, and then they have the option of changing protections also. But they also have we have a “kill” system and a “maybe” system, which gets him into run/pass, pass-to-run, run-to-pass, whatever it is based on different alignments of the defense. So that’s part of our game also which I think the quarterbacks are really good at, but it’s no different. We did the same with Easton, and we did the same with Carson.

Now having covered the terminology, what about the actual offense? You know, the stuff that happens after the play is called? If you watch Lance in the NDSU offense and then what the 49ers have looked like the past few seasons, you see a lot of similarity. 12 and 21 personnel packages. Schemed throws to the fullback and an emphasis on the tight ends. Play-action plays and of course, everyone’s favorite playcall. Or at least one of them. If you really want to get a feel for what Lance was asked to do in the NDSU offense, there are some fascinating clinics on Coachtube available from Tyler Roehl, the NDSU offensive coordinator. One is titled “Utilizing the Fullback and TE in the NDSU Offense.” Another is titled “Integrating FB and TE in Play Action Passing Game.” You can purchase those here if you are interested, but here is a free sample from the second clinic that features Lance: “You got the fullback? Take it.” Now his fullback is Kyle Juszczyk. This fit is almost ideal.

Atlanta Falcons: Kyle Pitts

Over the past few seasons during his time with the Tennessee Titans, Arthur Smith assembled an offense that relied heavily on the use of play-action concepts, RPO designs and a big dose of 12 offensive personnel, or two tight ends. So it should not have been a surprise when the Atlanta Falcons selected Kyle Pitts with the fourth-overall selection, making the Florida tight end the first non-quarterback in the draft. But what makes this fit even better is that Pitts is not "just a tight end." He is a matchup nightmare waiting to be unleashed on NFL defenses. Picture this: The Falcons -- provided they retain Julio Jones -- can put together a 12 personnel package with Pitts and Hayden Hurst at the tight end spots, and Jones along with Calvin Ridley at the wide receiver spots. How do you defend that as an NFL defensive coordinator? Are you treating that as a "base defense" situation? If so, Smith can flex out Pitts and align him as a receiver. And if Pitts could do this against Jaycee Horn, who was drafted tonight, what is he going to do against a linebacker or a safety: [video width="960" height="720" mp4="https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/59/2021/03/HornVideo1.mp4">[/video] So maybe you try and avoid that kind of mismatch, and treat this as a situation for a sub package. That's when Smith can bring Pitts into the formation and run the football against those light personnel groupings and boxes. Pitts is a mismatch nightmare, and now Smith can continue to craft the offense he had in Tennessee now in the NFC South. If they add Javonte Williams on Friday night, watch out...

New England Patriots: Mac Jones

Perhaps this selection is included because, as a New England Patriots fan, I have reached the "acceptance" portion of the journey. But I can see why this fit, despite everything that has been said about Mac Jones this draft cycle, makes a great deal of sense. When you picture the Patriots' offense, or at least the Tom Brady iterations thereof, you are probably picturing quick reads and throws, passes attacking the short areas of the field, and an emphasis on yardage after the catch. That is Jones' game as a passer. There will be questions about his mobility and whether he can handle the modern game, but as I dive into in this video breakdown, there is a model for him. And it is Brady himself: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OknQQ9N-_F8 But don't just take it from me. You can watch this video breakdown and see Matt Waldman make the case that Jones is a perfect fit in New England. You can see how the young quarterback handles coverages, deals with pressure in the pocket, works through reads quickly and puts the football where it needs to be given the situation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WcnecBmS-a8 New England is in a fascinating situation. They believe the roster is ready to compete and contend now, but they realize that picking 15th they had the chance to address the quarterback of the future. They did just that, and might have gotten the right guy in the process.

New York Jets: Alijah Vera-Tucker

The New York Jets made Zach Wilson the second-overall selection on Thursday night. But they were not done, because earlier than expected the Jets made their second pick of the first round, trading up to the 14th spot to draft USC offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker. This is a perfect selection. Wilson was protected very well last season at BYU, and if you are Joe Douglas you want to try and build a strong offensive line in front of him. You have the left tackle already in the fold with Mekhi Becton, and now you add a running mate in Vera-Tucker. He can certainly play right tackle in the NFL, as he displayed the ability last season to handle tackle, but he also has experience inside playing guard. Imagine running outside zone -- which we know is going to be a huge part of their playbook under Mike LaFleur -- to the left side with Becton at tackle and Vera-Tucker at guard? And then all the boot-action stuff coming off of those looks, with Wilson rolling to his right to throw the flood concepts that propelled him to the top of this draft? After all...it was a switch to that kind of offense that saw his numbers skyrocket last season. Finally, when Brandon Thorn speaks offensive line I listen, and you should too: https://twitter.com/BrandonThornNFL/status/1387977763370553344?s=20 This is a perfect fit.

New Orleans Saints: Payton Turner

This was a strange class of pass rushers, and all of the players at the top of most consensus draft boards had some questions. With Jaelan Phillips you had questions about his medical history. With Azeez Ojulari there are questions about his size and his knees, perhaps causing him to slide into the second round. Jayson Oweh tested incredibly well at his pro day but some might wonder about the lack of production. That is probably what led to the rise of Payton Turner, all the way from "intriguing day three option" to the 28th pick in the first round with the New Orleans Saints. Turner showed not only impressive movement skills and hand usage during his days at Houston, but he also flashed the ability to counter tackles and put together a solid plan off the edge. Now he gets to join Cameron Jordan and Marcus Davenport in New Orleans, and he will likely get a lot of opportunities to kick inside and work against guards and centers with those two players on the edges. That gives the Saints a tremendous group up front, and you can envision a lot of packages with all three players on the field to terrorize opposing quarterbacks. This is a great pick for this defense and Dennis Allen is going to have a ton of fun scheming up pressure packages for this group next season.

Miami Dolphins: Jaelan Phillips

I did not get a lot of selections right in my final mock draft, mock draft 4.0 or the "Mock of Integrity." But this was one pairing that I did get correct, when the Miami Dolphins made Jaelan Phillips their selection in the 18th spot of the first round. One of the things that Brian Flores learned from Bill Belichick, in terms of defensive schematics, is the important of attacking from different angles along the defensive front. If you are simply attacking from the same spot on each and every snap, eventually the offense is going to figure that out. With Phillips, the Dolphins have added a player that can attack both on the outside and, similar to the Payton Turner discussion, on the interior. Some of Phillips' best work on film this past season came when he was either slanting to the inside, or fully kicked inside to work against guards: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VkAsdPCHAuY Phillips' versatility, and his well-crafted plan as a pass rusher, make him a great fit for what Flores is building in Miami. The Dolphins certainly have the secondary to handle NFL offenses, but now they have the pass rusher to attack the pocket from any angle.

