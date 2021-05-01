The best scheme fits from day two of the 2021 NFL draft

The second night of the NFL draft is now in the books, and as teams look ahead to the third and final day, we can truly start to see how 32 NFL rosters are coming together.

As was pointed out in the buildup to the second round mock draft, the second and third rounds can be pivotal from a roster construction standpoint. Last year alone we saw players like Tee Higgins, Michael Pittman Jr., Jonathan Taylor and Antoine Winfield Jr. come off the board early and make big contributions for their new teams. Two other players selected at the top of the second round (Xavier McKinney by the New York Giants and Grant Delpit by the Cleveland Browns) might have also been huge contributors as rookies were it not for injuries. Even into the third round you saw players like Antonio Gibson and Julian Blackmon come off the board, both of whom would play big roles in the 2020 season.

With that in mind, who are some of the best scheme fits from night two of the 2021 NFL draft?

New York Jets: Elijah Moore, WR, Mississippi

Over the course of the first 34 picks of the 2021 NFL draft the New York Jets completely restructured their offense. Not only did they add Zach Wilson and Alijah Vera-Tucker in the first round, but at the top of the second round they added the explosive and shifty Elijah Moore to their wide receiver group. Moore’s ability after the reception stands out. His combination of athleticism, play strength and contact balance allows him to turn three-yard throws into ten-yard gains. He had one of the more impressive one-yard receptions I have ever seen against Alabama this past season, when he caught a quick throw on an orbit/swing route and made multiple defenders miss. Sure it went for just a single yard but the COD skills and the ability to make people miss in space jumped off the film. Moore offers a solid route tree from both inside and outside alignments, with a good mix of vertical routes, over routes, skinny post/glance routes, slant routes and double-moves. While the bulk of his routes came in the hitch/slant/glance family, I think his ability, footwork and limited usage in other roles means he can offer close to a complete route tree on day one. Creative offensive minds are going to see how Kiffin used him and implement some of the same designs in the NFL, and the first three plays against South Carolina could be a guide. On the first snap he aligned at running back and took a pitch from the quarterback to the outside. On the second snap he again aligned at running back and Mississippi ran him on outside zone. On the third snap he aligned in the backfield, motioned towards the outside nd ran a hitch route along the outside. A player that you can run on gap/power, outside zone and then on a go route on three different plays is something special. (The South Carolina game is also a good watch because he saw a lot of Jaycee Horn in that meeting). Now he gets added to an offense that will incorporate a lot of outside zone/wide zone concepts in the run game, with crossing routes used on play action designs off those run elements. Moore's ability to work across the field on those plays will be a huge boost to the Jets offense in 2021.

Denver Broncos: Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina

(Adam Richins-USA TODAY Sports)

I love when an NFL organization seems to be putting a plan into motion, and it certainly seems like George Paton and the Denver Broncos are doing just that through the first two nights of the NFL draft. Fresh off his time with the Minnesota Vikings Paton looks to be building a similar offensive structure, with the addition of Javonte Williams. His vision, understanding of rushing lanes and ability to cut and go makes him a fit in almost any offense, but could be pivotal in a system that thrives on the outside zone run game with play action concepts built off that foundation. Sound at all like what the Vikings currently have working for them in Minnesota? Williams now can be the running back in an 11 offensive personnel system that has Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and K.J. Hamler (along with Tim Patrick behind them) at the receiver spots, Noah Fant at tight end and now a combination of Melvin Gordon and Williams at the running back spot. Whether Teddy Bridgewater or Drew Lock is under center, that is approaching a "quarterback-proof" lineup. Now just imagine if the Aaron Rodgers rumors materialize...

Cleveland Browns: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Throughout this entire draft cycle the idea of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah landing with the Cleveland Browns just made too much sense to me, and it was a pick that I mocked a number of times, including in the final "Mock of Integrity" just a few days ago. The Notre Dame defender slid to the second round, but he still finds his way into a Cleveland defense that now has the potential to be a fearsome unit in 2021. Looking at the additions on the defensive side of the football already in place (Jadeveon Clowney up front, John Johnson III and Troy Hill in the secondary along with Grant Delpit returning from injury) and now Greg Newsome II and Owusu-Koramoah in the draft, the Browns are going to be able to play matchups any way they see fit next season. If you think about trying to slow down the Kansas City Chiefs, you think of trying to play favorable matchups from a defensive perspective. Owusu-Koramoah's ability to cover receivers in the slot gives Joe Woods an option to handle defenders in a number of ways. You could even imagine some three-safety packages -- similar to what Iowa State and other teams have been running -- with Owusu-Koramoah in that "joker" safety role. And as far as endorsements go, this one is not bad.. https://twitter.com/TonyDungy/status/1388293819377008645 I absolutely love what the Browns have done this off-season, and this selection is another great move for them.

Los Angeles Chargers: Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State

(AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

A favorite exercise of mine this draft cycle was trying to figure out how Brandon Staley would try and craft the defense he built last season with the Los Angeles Rams across town with the Chargers. Obviously some of the pieces are in place already. While he might not have a destroyer of worlds in place like Aaron Donald, with Joey Bosa up front he can manufacture pressure on opposing passers. Derwin James is a prototypical safety for the modern NFL. Then there is the coverage cornerback. I kept coming to the idea of Jaycee Horn filling that Jalen Ramsey role for Staley and the Chargers, but perhaps they can look to Asante Samuel Jr. in a similar way. While some look at the Florida State product and believe he can only play on the inside, I think Samuel Jr. can play on the boundary. I also believe his man coverage skills, change-of-direction ability and physical style of play make him an option for Staley to use on different kinds of receivers, and that versatility will be critical in the Chargers' defense in 2021.

New York Giants: Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia

(Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

Ok fine I'll say it: I like what Dave Gettleman has done so far in the 2021 NFL draft. Looking at the New York Giants heading into the first round there were two glaring positions to address: wide receiver and pass rush. Sure the team added Kenny Golladay but the Giants needed to put weapons around Daniel Jones to really offer him no excuses as he enters year three. They also needed to add to the pass rush with an option off the edge, giving defensive coordinator Patrick Graham a player that can win one-on-ones on the outside so schemed pressure is not their only option. In the first round the Giants actually traded back -- picking up a future first-round selection that could be beneficial if the organization decides in the next off-season that Jones has not developed enough -- and added Kadarius Toney. Sure he might not be one of the top tier receivers in the draft, but he will fit nicely with the rest of the weapons in place. Then they added Azeez Ojulari in the second round, a player that was generating first-round consideration but fell due to concerns over a knee injury. Ojulari is long and explosive off the edge, with the ability to win on the outside and use his frame to disrupt the pocket. He will need to learn how to better counter tackles, but his explosiveness on the outside pairs well with how the Giants can generate pressure in the interior. This is a great fit for what the Giants and Graham design defensively.

Washington Football Team: Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina

(Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Suddenly this offense for the Washington Football Team is looking solid. In free agency the Football Team added quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and wide receiver Curtis Samuel, and to that mix they just added Dyami Brown, an enticing wide receiver with the footwork and technique to operate on the boundary against press coverage. With Samuel and Terry McLauren, Washington has options that can play both inside and outside. Now they add Brown who in my mind can play as a more traditional X receiver given his skills on the outside. He has a good deal of experience against press coverage and has developed a diverse release package, using a variety of stutter-steps and hesitation moves to beat the cornerback off the line. He has great feel and pace for the routes he runs, and also has the ability to get into the defender’s blind spot on routes in the vertical passing game. One of the things that I love about him is how much effort he puts into each route. There are other receivers in this class who run their route and stop, waiting for the ball to come to them. Brown is not finished until the whistle. If he is running a curl route at about 12 yards and the ball is not immediately throw to him, he’ll run all the way back to the line of scrimmage if he has to to get into the QB’s line of sight. This happens on every snap, and it really left an impression on me while studying his game. Brown has solid change-of-direction skills which show up not just on his routes, but after the catch as well. He also has a solid catch radius and some confidence in his hands, although the results at the catch point are a mixed bag. He tracks the football well in the vertical part of the game, and quickly transitions from route-runner to ball-carrier after the catch. I love this pick, and the 11 personnel trio of receivers, that Washington has now assembled.

Green Bay Packers: Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson

(Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports)

Amari Rodgers was the reason, plain and simple, that I ranked 14 wide receivers instead of the standard 11 we rank at Touchdown Wire. I wanted to make sure that Rodgers was given his due for what he offered the Clemson offense during his time on campus, and what he could mean for an NFL roster. One of the things I love about Rodgers is his football intelligence, which you might expect from his four years of college experience. Rodgers is consistently identifying blitzers and creepers pre-snap, giving his quarterback more information before the play begins. He offers a complete route tree, as the Tigers used him in the vertical passing game but he can also run quick-game routes with precision and footwork. Rodgers offers what you want from a slot receiver, with impressive change-of-direction skills, play strength and competitive toughness. He accelerates into and out of his breaks, and gets sufficient separation even on routes such as slants, speed outs and pivot routes. He also shows a variety of releases off the line, from hesitation moves, stutter-steps and upper-body strength. Rodgers is impressive up to and after the catch. He displays good ball-tracking skills and strength at the catch point, but he is strong after the catch and fits well with a West Coast system. His ability to break tackles — coupled with his size — has led some to consider him a potential running back at the next level. At his pro day he even took some reps at RB. With that versatility and ability through contact, you can just imagine what Matt LaFleur will scheme for him in the season ahead. Hopefully that will include #12 throwing him the ball...

