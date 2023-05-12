The best schedule release videos from NFL teams on social media

It could be said that Schedule Release Day is the Super Bowl for the social media departments of every NFL team. Teams know their opponents at least, which gives the kids in charge of the Twitterverse all kinds of time to get weird, hilariously funny, and sometimes delightfully offensive with their Twitter bombs once the schedule is released.

This year, the NFL Twitter teams really stepped up, and here’s the best of the lot.

Confused people on Broadway trying to figure out the Titans' opponents.

This one might be the best of all. Random people on Broadway trying to figure out the Tennessee Titans’ 2023 opponents based on logos alone. Who knew that the Jacksonville Jaguars didn’t actually exist?

We asked people on Broadway to help us with our 2023 schedule release. 🤣 📺: 2023 Schedule Release on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/31LsUUDn3O — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 12, 2023

Chargers' anime delight.

The Chargers’ social media team is always among the NFL’s best, and this anime schedule release video is predictably spectacular.

should we REALLY make our schedule release video an anime AGAIN? yes yes yesyes

yesyes yes yes yes

yes yes yes yes yes

yes yesyes yes yes

yes yesye yes yes

yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/z7qyNGyWHp — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 12, 2023

Chargers' epic own of Raiders fans.

This one’s just mean, you guys.

If you scan the QR code for the Raiders game on the @chargers schedule release video it takes you to the ticket page and asks you which fanbase you are from. If you click raiders, it redirects you to this page 💀 pic.twitter.com/GWEWknRpNG — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) May 12, 2023

Brownie the Elf wrestling.

Weird but good, as the Browns’ elfin mascot gets it on with all kinds of opponents in the ring.

The Buffalo Bills' dreams.

This is a high-ranking effort. Anytime you can get a “Deez Nuts” out of Bills legend Steve Tasker, you are cooking with gas.

Our 2023 schedule is making dreams come true. 📺: Schedule Release | 8PM on @NFLNetwork and @NFL+ pic.twitter.com/HYDf6tBXbD — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 12, 2023

The New York Giants' escape room.

Espionage!

ESCAPE ROOM: Unlock the 2023 Schedule 👀 pic.twitter.com/gXbKuihLdR — New York Giants (@Giants) May 11, 2023

The Eagles' dawg mentality.

Cute pups? Always a win.

The Cowboys' "Yellowstone" takeoff.

Well, it fits the brand, so to speak.

The Commanders' AI experiment.

Perhaps this was a relief for a franchise where reality should always come in second, at least from an ownership perspective

The Packers' "as Seen on TV" spoof.

No truth to the rumor that you get Ginsu knives or a salad shooter with season tickets.

The Falcons' TikTok.

Kids these days…

The Colts' "Bon Appetit."

Yum! Or something!

The Broncos' party planning.

Now if they can just figure out that quarterback thing…

✨ Let the party planning commence ✨ Conference room, five minutes. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲: 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 pic.twitter.com/zM7SaMSd08 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 12, 2023

The Bengals' screen time.

Not that anybody would be wasting time at work with general football pursuits when they should be doing other things. Perish the thought!

Screen time is up, schedule is out 📲 Here’s to everyone who got nothing done at work today pic.twitter.com/wJRbHgXVCn — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 12, 2023

The Steelers instructional video spoof.

An outstanding takeoff on those old, weird, instructional videos that allowed you to take much-needed naps in school.

The Jaguars are scripting it.

Who needs a head coach when you have a showrunner?

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire