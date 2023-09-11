Best scenes from Bryce Young’s NFL debut

Bryce Young’s NFL debut won’t be going up in a museum.

The rookie quarterback completed just 20 of his 38 throws for 146 yards, one touchdown and a pair of costly interceptions. Oh, and worst of all for Young, the Carolina Panthers lost the opener to the Atlanta Falcons, 24-10.

Nonetheless, let’s put the afternoon into a time capsule—one we can eventually bring back out to remind us of the baby steps. So, here are the best scenes from the No. 1 overall pick’s No. 1 regular-season start:

Bryce Young’s parents Julie and Craig are READY. 2 hours away from the #1 overall pick’s debut. pic.twitter.com/O5DIvVeaa8 — Travon Miles (@TrayABC11) September 10, 2023

Bryce Young chegou para estrear na NFL! 📺: #CARvsATL ao vivo e exclusivo no https://t.co/cO0nrZ3V7I pic.twitter.com/qqgCnUahW3 — NFL Brasil (@NFLBrasil) September 10, 2023

Bring 'em out.

Bring 'em out.

Bring 'em out. pic.twitter.com/Tg3s7Iw0BU — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 10, 2023

30 minutes to kickoff of the Bryce Young era pic.twitter.com/V0ZfOUdKaK — Phil Orban (@philorbanWSOC9) September 10, 2023

Here to witness Bryce's first NFL TD 🙌 pic.twitter.com/tzeI1KvUC0 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 10, 2023

Bryce & Hayden are gonna be fun to watch 🤩 pic.twitter.com/7OkV4ojkpn — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 10, 2023

Bryce Young: the turnovers are unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/voKrcgQShA — Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) September 10, 2023

Bryce Young on the ball from his first TD pass being thrown into the stands. pic.twitter.com/eOZ0J93XAy — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) September 10, 2023

[lawrence-related id=680731,680806,680782]

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire