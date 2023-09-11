Advertisement

Best scenes from Bryce Young’s NFL debut

Anthony Rizzuti
·2 min read

Bryce Young’s NFL debut won’t be going up in a museum.

The rookie quarterback completed just 20 of his 38 throws for 146 yards, one touchdown and a pair of costly interceptions. Oh, and worst of all for Young, the Carolina Panthers lost the opener to the Atlanta Falcons, 24-10.

Nonetheless, let’s put the afternoon into a time capsule—one we can eventually bring back out to remind us of the baby steps. So, here are the best scenes from the No. 1 overall pick’s No. 1 regular-season start:

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire